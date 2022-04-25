Texas Judge Officially Implores Disney World to Move States

Amid the ongoing political drama involving Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, some Disney Parks fans have had enough, even calling for the popular theme park to move to another state.

Now, Texas Judge KP George has joined these fans, officially imploring Disney to move its flagship Orlando theme park to Texas. Judge George took to Twitter to share scans of the letter he send to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

The caption reads:

From Timone [sic: Timon] & Pumba to Tinker Bell, Disney characters are as diverse as Fort Bend County families. I welcome @Disney to visit Fort Bend County as your next destination while you face attacks from the modern day political extremists like @RonDeSantisFL.

From Timone & Pumba to Tinker Bell, Disney characters are as diverse as Fort Bend County families. I welcome @Disney to visit Fort Bend County as your next destination while you face attacks from the modern day political extremists like @RonDeSantisFL. pic.twitter.com/UMtvN4Cudj — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) April 21, 2022

Judge George noted that his county has easy access to Houston and offers “the best access to both inland and water ports.”

The current drama in the Sunshine State began when Walt Disney World and The Walt Disney Company did not immediately take a stand against Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Recently, Disney employees staged walkouts over Chapek’s initial response to the legislation. However, the company has now officially opposed the legislation, which has been signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has shared his stance on the matter, saying Disney “crossed a line.”

Then, just last week, Governor DeSantis officially revoked Disney’s special district status, which has allowed the Resort to essentially self-govern for over two decades. CNBC noted:

The bill, which would see the Reedy Creek Improvement District dissolved, passed the state Senate on Wednesday with a vote of 23-16 and the state’s House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 70-38. Disney has up to this point declined to comment on the legislation, but the dispute is likely to end up in court. Related: Chapek Confirms Disney Cruise Line’s Second Private Island

It is worth noting that Disney has come under fire for non-political reasons recently, as well, so it is a challenging time all around for the theme park giant in some regards.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

While it is extremely unlikely that Walt Disney World Resort will ever actually end up in Texas — the massive Resort is not a traveling circus, after all — the invitation is clearly on the table, and the entire situation could spark a larger conversation about Disney’s future in Florida.

What do you think about Judge George’s plea to Disney to consider relocating?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!