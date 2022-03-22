Disney Deletes Post Supporting LGBTQ+ Rights Amid Companywide Walkout

Today, March 22, 2022 marks The Walt Disney Company’s companywide walkout in opposition of CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While it is not yet known how large of a crowd that walkout will draw, Disney has made a seemingly odd decision on this auspicious date. Earlier this morning, the company curiously deleted an Instagram post supporting LGBTQIA+ rights.

The same post, however, still appears on the official Walt Disney World Resort Facebook page and can be seen below. It reads:

To ALL who come to this happy place, welcome. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form. We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ cast, crew, guests and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.

Last week, Disney employees staged smaller walkouts as a result of their frustration. The Wall Street Journal noted that Chapek’s management of the situation “managed to offend both progressives, who wanted the company to do and say more to fight the bill, and conservatives, who wanted Disney to stay out of the debate and now claim it is bowing to liberal agitators within its ranks.”

CNBC also reported on the ongoing situation, noting:

In the wake of the Florida debacle, several Disney employees have called Iger “to express their disappointment in Chapek,” Sherman reported. But “while public controversies generate headlines, it’s likely to be Chapek’s internal changes, and how successful they become, that will determine his future as Disney’s CEO.”

Iger and Chapek are reportedly at odds with one another following a “tense” falling out. Iger officially left his role as Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman on December 31, 2021.

At this time Disney has not commented about why the Instagram post was deleted today.

UPDATE as of March 22, 2022 8:46 a.m. EST

After the time of publication, Disney had not yet commented on why the Instagram post was deleted. The Disney Parks post has now been re-shared — the original post did not include the word “Imagineers,” which has now been added. You can view the Instagram post below.

