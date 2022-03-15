Disney Cast Members Plan Multiple Walkouts Over Controversial Issue

The Walt Disney Company, and in particular CEO Bob Chapek, has been under fire over the past couple of weeks over its statements towards legislation being called the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the state of Florida.

The bill passed through the Florida state legislature and Disney was criticized for not taking a stand against it.

After making a vague statement following the passage of the bill, Chapek sent out an email to Disney Cast Members where he said he felt the company could make more of an impact through its content rather than a statement. That email was leaked to the public and Disney fell under even more criticism.

Disney recently held its annual shareholder’s meeting where Chapek took a firm stand on the legislation saying that the Walt Disney Company does not support it and that they would be donating $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign to help further protect LGBTQ+ rights. However, the Human Rights Campaign announced that it would be refusing the sizable donation, citing that they wanted to see “more meaningful actions.” Disney responded by saying it was “surprised and disappointed” in the Human Rights Campaign’s decision.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it will be pausing all political donations in the state of Florida and would be working to create a new framework for its political giving.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared the following statement where he said he would be a “stronger ally in the fight for equal rights,” but it seems this statement may not be enough.

A website claiming to be created by Disney Cast Members entitled “WhereisChapek.com” says they are planning multiple walkouts starting this week.

The website’s statement reads:

The Walt Disney Company’s (TWDC) LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand against TWDC’s apathy in the face of the bigoted “Don’t Say Gay” bill put forth by the FL state legislature. The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC leadership regarding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation. As a community, we have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position. We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry. Starting the week of March 14th we will begin a series of collective actions together in order to make our voices and demands heard!

Titled the ‘Disney Do Better Walkouts,’ the break-time walkouts are planned to take place from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. On Monday, March 21, the walkout is scheduled to increase from 3:00 p.m. to 4:10 p.m., and then Tuesday, March 22, the walkouts are set to culminate in a full 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. walkout.

The website is also sharing a list of demands, including The Walt Disney Company ceasing all campaign donations to the representatives who voted in favor of the bill, as well as many more actionable steps that can be read about here.

These walkouts are attempted to be company-wide, including at the Disney Parks, administrative offices, and much more.

What do you think of potential Disney walkouts? Let us know in the comments.