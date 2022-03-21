Disney CEO Under Fire as Employees “Express Disappointment” In Management

Current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek took over for former CEO Bob Iger in early 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the business, specifically Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division.

Although Chapek took over during unprecedented times, many Disney Parks fans have been displeased with his handling of a variety of matters, from cutting food portion sizes at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to raising prices across the board for an experience that many deem less than it once was.

Now, in recent weeks, Chapek has come under fire from his own employees for his handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Last week, employees staged walkouts as a result of their frustration. The Wall Street Journal noted that Chapek’s management of the situation “managed to offend both progressives, who wanted the company to do and say more to fight the bill, and conservatives, who wanted Disney to stay out of the debate and now claim it is bowing to liberal agitators within its ranks.”

A CNN report went on to note that “a full-day walkout” is slated for tomorrow, March 22, 2022. However, it is not known whether the event “will draw a crowd.”

Employees’ disappointment, however, is no secret, with CNBC sharing:

In the wake of the Florida debacle, several Disney employees have called Iger “to express their disappointment in Chapek,” Sherman reported. But “while public controversies generate headlines, it’s likely to be Chapek’s internal changes, and how successful they become, that will determine his future as Disney’s CEO.”

Iger and Chapek are reportedly at odds with one another following a “tense” falling out. Iger officially left his role as Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman on December 31, 2021.

At this time, the divisive issue is even impacting Disney’s subsidiaries, with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios specifically speaking out against Chapek’s original handling of the political situation.

What do you think about employees being disgruntled with Chapek?

