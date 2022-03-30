Sony Confirms the Insane Amount of Time It Takes to Binge the “Spider-Verse”

For over 50 years, Spider-Man has been one of Marvel’s preeminent super heroes. From his debut in Marvel Comics to Tom Holland’s most recent iteration in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, “your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” has been a fan-favorite character.

Due to this, Spider-Man movies tend to be extremely popular. Fans need only look at the blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) for proof of this fact.

Now that the Marvel Multiverse has been blown wide open thanks to Loki, No Way Home, and the upcoming Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the “Spider-Verse” is in full swing — and you’ll be amazed by how long it will take you to binge watch the entirety of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios saga.

Sony Pictures UK updated their official Spider-Man binge watching runtime, noting:

Update: It will now take 19 hours 58 minutes to watch all the Spidey movies

Update: It will now take 19 hours 58 minutes to watch all the Spidey movies 🕷 https://t.co/XKqUGq9euz — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) March 8, 2022

Make sure you have your popcorn ready and an entire day of your life to dedicate to Peter Parker and Co.

One recent article broke down the runtimes of each project individually, as well:

Sony’s watch order for the films goes chronologically, beginning with 2002’s Spider-Man and concluding with 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man – 2 hours, 1 minute

Spider-Man 2 – 2 hours, 7 minutes

Spider-Man 3 – 2 hours, 19 minutes

The Amazing Spider-Man – 2 hours, 16 minutes

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – 2 hours, 22 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 2 hours, 13 minutes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 1 hour, 56 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 2 hours, 10 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 2 hours, 28 minutes

Currently, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Zendaya Ditches Tom Holland for ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

Will you binge the Spider-Verse?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.