Everything That Will Get You Kicked Out of Walt Disney World

Make sure you follow these rules next time you’re at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

When visiting Walt Disney World, many thoughts enter guests’ minds. From exciting and thrilling rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to classic attractions like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean and the famous Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World is filled to the brim with iconic characters, rides, and magical moments.

To most people, a trip to Disney is the perfect vacation for the whole family, featuring incredible rides, delicious food, and an all-around incredible atmosphere. However, when visiting any of the Disney parks or resorts, it is crucial to understand and follow the rules. Guests can check all of the rules and regulations on the official Walt Disney World website.

Below are the main rules and expectations guests are required to follow. It’s important to note that these rules regulate the Walt Disney World Resort. While specifically for the theme park in Orlando, Florida, most, if not all, of these rules also apply to Disneyland in Southern California.

Prohibited Items

Starting with items guests are not allowed to bring into the parks, there’s a fairly long list:

Firearms, ammunition, knives, or weapons of any kind

Self-defense or restraining devices

Marijuana or any illegal substances

Objects or toys that could look like firearms or weapons

Fireworks or other explosive or flammable devices

Alcoholic beverages except at the Disney resort hotels (Disney notes that wine may be brought into select restaurants at Disney Springs).

Glass containers, except in Disney resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Horns, whistles, megaphones, or noisemakers

Recreational devices like drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, bikes, skates, rollerblades. Bicycles are permitted in designated areas within Disney resorts

Prohibited Activities

In terms of activities and actions that are not prohibited by Walt Disney World, there’s also a rather long list. These are activities that are not prohibited while in the Walt Disney World Resort.

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services

The distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operations of the Walt Disney World Resort

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated for cast members only

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of any flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purposes or as part of a demonstration

Photography, videotaping, or recording in any activity for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational, or otherwise

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios, vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls, or landings

Hanging any clothing, towels, bedding, or other similar items over balconies at a Disney resort hotel or from fire suppression sprinklers

It is also important to note that while on any ride or attraction in the Walt Disney World Resort property, guests are expected to keep all hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times.

Guests are not permitted to exit the ride at any undesignated times, as this puts you and all other guests riding the attraction at risk.

General Rules To Follow

Here are just some things that you will not want to do while in Walt Disney World:

Stealing: This should be obvious. While you shouldn’t steal anywhere, if you are not wanting to get kicked ot of Disney or potentially get a lifetime ban, do not steal while in the parks or resorts.

Don’t use rude gestures: Heavy usage of any kind of obscene language is not permitted, as well as rude or offensive gestures. This means it’s not a smart idea to go around giving everyone who cut in line the middle finger.

Propaganda: This should be another obvious one. You cannot spread any kind of propaganda at the Walt Disney World Resort, whether political or otherwise. While Disney does host political events and conventions, guests who spread propaganda or publicly advocate for a leader or public figure will be told to stop or remove themselves.

Ashes: This has kind of become an urban legend in the Disney community but you would not believe how often people scatter the ashes of their loved ones at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Excessive Drinking: Of course, you have so many great alcoholic beverages to choose from across the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom meaning you can easily get your drink on.

Smoking: Smoking has actually been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. for quite some time. If you are wanting to smoke, guests can find designated smoking areas outside of the parks. However, since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind has not been allowed inside parks.

Fighting: This should go without saying, but unfortunately, it does happen. It is always important to remember that when you’re visiting Walt Disney World, you are not just surrounded by either guests but children as well.

Sneaking in Unauthorized Area: This should be common sense, but many guests bypass signs telling them not to enter. Guests must stay out of backstage areas as these are designated for cast members only. If you attempt to go somewhere you shouldn’t, you will be kicked out.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle at all times. If you try to cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Everyone knows that lines at Disney can get long and boring, especially if they are outside in the hot Florida sun. However, it is unacceptable for guests to cut in line at any ride or attraction. If you are caught doing so, you will get escorted out of the park quickly.

Clothing In The Parks

Walt Disney World has an interesting set of rules for guests and what they can and cannot wear. For starters, guests are not allowed to wear any kind of costumes in the parks. While Disney sells certain pieces of clothing that resemble characters, guests are not allowed to wear pieces of clothing that could resemble a mascot or cast member, as this could be dangerous for the operation of the park.

Guests are also expected to wear shoes, bottoms, and shirts at all times, and Walt Disney World reserves the right to let someone know if they are breaking the dress code. If this happens, sometimes Disney will even give the guest a shirt or other piece of clothing. We have seen this happen many times, where a guest is given a few shirts to cover up a piece of clothing that Disney did not think followed its guidelines.

Did you know about these rules at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!