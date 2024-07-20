Disney Doubles Down, Bringing the Country Bears to Disneyland Despite Backlash

Friends and neighbors rejoice, Disneyland officials have announced the unexpected return of the Country Bears to Southern California!

Henry, Trixie, Big Al, and their pals have stirred a commotion with the debut of their updated show at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, firing up fans (literally) after reopening.

Sadly, the brand-new attraction has sparked mixed reactions among fans, from many who have loved the updated version to hardcore fans who are enraged by the removal of the original songs and consider the new version “lame.”

Related: Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Dollywood Crisis: Emergency Closure and Evacuation Thousands Explained

X user @cindykerns was not shy about voicing her opinion and asking if Disney Imagineers were “really out of creativity.” They responded to a video of the updated show posted by @riderover_ complaining that Disney had removed original songs and replaced them with “countryfied IP songs.”

Below, you can see the video of the whole show — in case you haven’t had the chance to enjoy it at Magic Kingdom — together with Cindy’s response.

Here it is folks, the first show, the uncut and “new” Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Magic Kingdom. I’m crying… all the original songs gone.

Are they really out of creativity? They removed ORIGINAL songs for countryfied IP SONGS.

I'm crying… all the original songs gone. 😭

Are they really out of creativity? They removed ORIGINAL songs for countryfied IP SONGS. 🤢 — Cindy_k🐊✝️ (@cindykerns) July 10, 2024

Related: Disney Takes Action: ‘Offensive and Derogatory’ Character Abolished After 50 Years, Replacement Debuts

Regardless of this backlash, Disney officials appear to be doubling down on their decision to revive the Southern icons, announcing their return to Disneyland Park after a 23-year tour.

It’s official: The Country Bears are taking over Hungry Bear Restaurant at Disneyland Park and transforming it into Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree!

“Get ready to sample regional barbecue dishes the Country Bears discovered while on tour, all while foot-stompin’ and finger-snappin’ to the Country Bears greatest hits!” Disney detailed in an Instagram post.

Disneyland officials will release more details about this reimagining, including its opening date, later.

Related: Disney Cast Members Sleeping in Their Cars, Wages Too Low To Afford Rent

The Hungry Bear Restaurant, along with most of Critter Country, is currently shut down “to make way for exciting enhancements to the land.”

The Disneyland Resort website states that the restaurant is closed “for kitchen refurbishments,” making it the perfect time to upgrade its theming and bring back the Country Bears to Walt Disney’s original theme park.

The return of Big Al and his pals to Disneyland Park makes the perfect addition to the upcoming opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will host its own band of music-loving critters.

Related: Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

Princess Tiana is undoubtedly taking over Disneyland, with Tiana’s Bayou adventure replacing the divisive Splash Mountain, and Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets and Tiana’s Palace — a shop and a restaurant inspired by Disney Animation’s The Princess and the Frog (2009) — opening in New Orleans Square.

Additionally, Tiana’s adventures inspired an all-new nighttime spectacular that illuminated the Rivers of America while fans waited for the return of Fantasmic!

There’s no doubt that Princess Tiana is “digging a little deeper” and bringing brand-new energy to New Orleans Square and Critter Country.

Related: Fantasmic! In Danger Shortly After Reopening, Disneyland Takes Immediate Action

As for the Country Bears, the lovable band of critters left Disneyland Park in 2001 after their attraction was permanently shut down and replaced by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

But after 23 years (probably a little more, depending on Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree’s opening day), Henry, Trixie, Big Al, and their pals will return to Walt Disney’s original theme park with delights that will undoubtedly be worth the wait.

Are you excited about this upgrade to the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland Park? Would you like to see the updated version of the County Bear Musical Jamboree come to Walt Disney’s original theme park? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!