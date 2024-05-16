Fantasmic! Return Tarnished by Indefinite Closure at Disneyland

Disneyland has quietly revealed an indefinite closure ahead of the long-awaited return of Fantasmic! to the park.

Guests of all ages can’t wait for Fantasmic! to return to Disneyland Park, especially considering that the iconic nighttime spectacular has been out of commission for over a year since its tragic demise in 2023.

Unfortunately, this long-awaited debut could be tarnished by the removal of a popular offering at Walt Disney’s original theme park.

Every guest knows the struggle of finding the perfect spot to enjoy Fantasmic! when it illuminates the Rivers of America near New Orleans Square and Critter Country — which is currently shut down “to make way for exciting enhancements to the land.”

To relieve this hassle, the Southern California Disney Resort offers exclusive viewing areas that guests can access after booking one of the Fantasmic! Dining Packages at multiple Disneyland restaurants.

Sadly, with the return of Fantasmic! upon us, Disney has quietly modified these offerings, removing some of them indefinitely.

Disneyland officials have launched the first reservations for Fantasmic! Dining Packages in preparation for the show’s return and the high demand and attendance the debut will undoubtedly have.

However, as of this article’s publishing, the resort’s official website only lists packages available at River Belle Terrace and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (a newly introduced alternative).

These dining packages include:

Brunch or dinner at River Belle Terrace priced at $55 per adult and $30 per child (ages 3 to 9).

Lunch or Dinner at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante priced at $35 per adult and $25 per child (ages 3 to 9).

Blue Bayou Restaurant, perhaps the most exclusive location to offer a Fantasmic! Dining Package, has been removed from the alternatives indefinitely, as the New Orleans Square icon is yet to be included in the website’s availability.

As of this article’s publishing, it is unclear when reservations for the Fantasmic! Dining Package at Blue Bayou Restaurant will become available for all guests.

Additionally, Disneyland inadvertently revealed the indefinite closure of its “on-the-go” alternative, previously available at Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country.

There is no apparent reason for the sudden removal of the Fantasmic! On-the-Go Package, as Hungry Bear Restaurant remains operational despite Critter Country’s indefinite closure.

Regardless, the return of this package is unlikely, as details about the Fantasmic! On-the-Go Package have been removed from the official Disneyland website.

Fantasmic! Dining Packages are a highly-demanded offering at Disneyland, so reservations are quickly flying off the site.

As of this article’s publication, reservations are not available from May 24 (the scheduled debut date of the reimagined Fantasmic! show) through May 26. Additionally, reservations starting May 27 are limited and will undoubtedly become unavailable soon.

You can click here to learn more and book your Fantasmic! Dining Package.

While Disneyland continues to gear up for the long-awaited return of the nighttime spectacular, guests can enjoy Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort.

And if you haven't had the chance to enjoy Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park, you can enjoy the nighttime spectacular through Inside the Magic's lens in the video below!

Are you excited about the return of Fantasmic! to Disneyland Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!