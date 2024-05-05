Disneyland Guest Ruins the Magic, Exposes Himself Fighting Cast Members

A guest reportedly “ruined the magic” at Disneyland Park, exposing himself repeatedly fighting cast members’ instructions.

Fans of all ages are eager to explore the latest upgrades coming to Walt Disney’s original theme park. However, some upcoming projects like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ignited a heated debate that exposed racist attitudes among netizens.

Unfortunately, the upcoming attraction inspired by the Walt Disney Animation movie The Princess and the Frog (2009) continues to spark conversation, with a guest recently “ruining the magic” at the Southern California Disney Resort.

Related: Disney Ceases Monorail System, Declares Indefinite Retirement

TikTok user @danddisney recently posted a video in which he showed a behind-the-scenes look at the progress currently being made in the reimagining of Splash Mountain to transform the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park.

From the Disneyland Railroad, the user also recorded the Haunted Mansion, currently barred off to expand the attraction, and bits of Critter Country. While the guest’s intention might have appeared innocent, a cast member repeatedly asked him and other passengers to refrain from recording these attractions.

Related: Disney Park Takes Action: Tinker Bell Indefinitely Suspended Following Controversial Incident

“We all need to do our part in preserving the magic,” allegedly said a cast member, asking the guest to put his phone away. The cast member repeated these instructions several times in the video, pointing at the guest specifically by saying, “Sir, near the caboose, please.”

“Please, do not ruin the magic by filming,” the cast member said when the guest was recording the Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square. However, the user completely disregarded these instructions and continued to film for the duration of his trip aboard the Disneyland Railroad.

The user even bragged about fighting cast members’ instructions, not caring if he ruined the magic at Disneyland, by captioning his video, “I did not preserve the magic.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

I DID NOT PRESERVE THE MAGIC #disneybehindthescene #thehauntedmansion #hauntedmansion #disneylandpov #disneysecrets #disneyridepov #secretdisney #crittercountry #splashmountain #tianasbayouadventure

Related: Disney Officially Bans ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Music, Removed From the Public

Even though the video is extremely convincing, many viewers were quick to point out that the video was a fake montage, with the TikTok user adding a voice-over to a video he recorded at Disneyland Park.

“It’s funny how many people think this is real. You did a great job,” said one viewer. Another user added, “Checking to see how many people thought this was real.”

In a follow-up video, @danddisney admitted to posting modified or fake videos to his TikTok account, commenting, “Disney is not happy about this.”

“Disney has now threatened to revoke my pass or even ban me from the parks if I don’t pivot to genuine content,” the user admitted while promoting a new content series in his account.

“So please watch it so I don’t get sued,” he said before exposing himself again by commenting, “Even though I won’t [get sued] because I lied about that part. I love lying.”

This is not the first time one of @danddisney’s videos has gone viral. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported a horrifying malfunction at Magic Kingdom’s Carousel of Progress.

The user, however, reused his original video, once again adding a fake audio in which a cast member asked him to stop recording and instructed him to find a cast member once the attraction ended.

While Disneyland cast members and officials go above and beyond to preserve the magic at the parks, recording and taking photographs is usually not a restricted activity, even for behind-the-scenes progress at upcoming attractions. You can click here to learn more about Disneyland Resort’s rules.

What do you think about this video? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!