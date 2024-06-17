Woman Assaulted at Cedar Point, Suspect Immediately Arrested; Felony Charges Filed

A woman was violently assaulted during a visit to Cedar Point, resulting in the arrest of the suspect at the popular Ohio amusement park.

June has not been a kind month to Cedar Point. The famous Sandusky amusement park has made several headlines this month with troubling incidents that have endangered visitors in some instances.

The most remarkable example is the escape of two camels from The Barn Yard, Cedar Point’s petting zoo area. The escape shocked families last Tuesday, and some guests claimed that they “were almost trampled by two massive mammals.” You can see a video of the incident below or click here to watch it.

Someones getting fired #cedarpoint

The incident was followed by the escape of a group of goats from The Barn Yard yesterday, June 16, which caused outrage on social media.

The recent animal-related incidents have triggered a demand by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), urging the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to investigate Kentucky-based Honey Hill.

Honey Hill Farms supplies camels, goats, and other animals for Cedar Point’s petting zoo and other Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned amusement parks, such as Michigan’s Adventure and Worlds of Fun.

TikTok user @alyssawerner2 shared a video from the most recent escape, which you can see below or watch by clicking here.

The goats escaped at Cedar Point! #cedarpoint #escapedanimals #goats #fyp #foryoupage #goatsontheloose

Unfortunately, a violent incident has been reported at Cedar Point, though fortunately, no animals were involved this time.

Fox 8 recently reported on a violent assault in the line to the Millenium Force roller coaster, leaving bloody injuries and resulting in the immediate arrest of a Michigan man.

According to witnesses, the incident happened on Sunday, June 9, and was triggered by an argument involving guests trying to jump ahead in line.

The suspect, 37-year-old Brandon Paige, told police he confronted a woman who stopped his children from jumping in line. Paige stated that he punched the woman in self-defense after being attacked by her first.

Police said in the incident report that Paige “claimed his hand hurt from hitting the female” but that the man showed no signs of being struck. Witnesses, however, told a different story.

They told police they had seen Paige approaching the woman and grabbing her wrist before starting to hit her. The victim told police Paige hit her several times, and police commented she was bleeding from the lip and nose after the assault.

37-year-old Brandon Paige was arrested on-site on a charge of assault, and police records show he was visiting Cedar Point from Detroit.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time an unfortunate incident has been reported on the queues for Cedar Point’s most popular roller coasters.

In 2021, a Michigan woman was hit by a dislodged metal plate when standing in line for Top Thrill Dragster, resulting in a fractured skull and traumatic permanent brain damage, according to a lawsuit filed against Cedar Point and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

The lawsuit was resolved earlier this year, with the woman acknowledging Cedar Fair’s cooperation throughout the process, as confirmed by a joint statement provided by the Murray & Murray law firm and Cedar Fair. However, the settlement terms remain confidential.

The incident triggered the immediate closure of Top Thrill Dragster and its reimagining as Top Thill 2, a record-breaking “strata coaster” — a roller coaster that eclipses the height of 400 feet — that opened on May 4, 2024. Unfortunately, Top Thrill 2’s glory was short-lived.

The high-speed strata coaster had to be shut down indefinitely at Cedar Point due to safety concerns, prompting the modifications that have delayed its reopening since May 12.

The extended closure of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at the Sandusky icon triggered speculation and rowdy rumors pointing at a two-year delay and the severing of bonds between the amusement park and Zamperla, the ride’s manufacturer.

However, Cedar Point officials debunked these rumors, explaining that the amusement park and Zamperla continue working on a mechanical modification to the coaster vehicles.

Like all Cedar Fair Entertainment-owned locations, the Ohio amusement park prioritizes the safety of guests and employees. An earlier update stated that the ride would undergo multiple inspections before resuming operations.

Cedar Point stated: “Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams, and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride.”

Do you believe guest behavior has worsened at amusement parks and theme parks in the United States? Weigh in on this polarizing topic in the comments! And if you’ve ever witnessed a similar experience when visiting your favorite park, don’t hesitate to share it with Inside the Magic below!