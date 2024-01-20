The Wildest Incidents on Disney Parks Attractions

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort might be the Most Magical and Happiest Places on Earth, but that doesn’t stop some guests from acting up on theme park rides. This month, fans on Reddit discussed some of the wildest incidents that have taken place on Disney Parks attractions.

There are dozens of attractions throughout Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Rides occasionally break down due to technical issues or inclement weather, forcing guests to wait on or evacuate their attraction vehicles. More often, though, it’s Disney Park guests that ruin the experience for other families.

Auditory Disturbances on Disney Rides

One of the most disruptive behaviors on Disney Park attractions is loudly chatting on the phone or with another guest. After paying $25 for an Individual Lightning Lane or enduring a 90-minute wait time for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, it’s understandable that guests would be frustrated by personal conversations overshadowing the ride. That’s what happened to Walt Disney World Resort guest u/Alternative-Ant1188, made all the worse by a breakdown that left them trapped in a pre-show room.

“The very first time I rode RotR, someone who I got grouped with was on hold with Disney Guest Services on speaker phone the entire ride including the 30 min we got stuck in the interrogation room,” the guest recalled.

u/yeezushchristmas reported hearing a loud FaceTime call in line for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. After a Disney cast member asked them to hang up before entering the library pre-show room, the guest went live on Instagram or Facebook and chatted to their followers the entire time.

“We get into the hotel and a cast member politely asks them to end the call,” the Disney Parks fan recalled.” We go into the library and they go on IG/FB live to talk about their trip and the screen was bright, the flash was on. This continued through the boiler room.”

One remark was offensive due to its subject matter, not its volume. u/laurakazam shared an embarrassing moment from a Disney Park vacation with an ex-boyfriend.

“My ex boyfriend ruined rise of the resistance opening week by audibly complaining that a mobility impaired woman asking cast members for assistance was ‘taking me (him) out of the experience,’” they wrote. “I can still feel the death stares from those around us.”

Many guests recalled hearing inappropriate comments while watching the Hall of Presidents. “Just last Wednesday during Hall of Presidents, the idiot woman behind us… wouldn’t stop muttering things like ‘liar’ every time Joe Biden or Barack Obama was featured,” said u/moviegoermike.

“That’s so deranged,” u/TheLastGunslinger replied. “She’s seething in anger at robots.”

Inappropriate Disney Guest Behavior

Some Disney Parks guests go further than annoying others, breaking the theme park rules for their benefit. (Remember the grown man who removed his shoes and swam in a fountain at Disney Springs?) Though Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort do their best to prevent inappropriate behavior, they can’t stop every unruly Disney guest.

u/Hot-Ad8963 witnessed a family of 18 try to use their child’s Disability Access Service (DAS) Pass to skip the line without the child present. DAS requires the Pass holder to be present at the Lightning Lane entrance and only allows up to six family members to ride with them. Luckily, a Disney cast member stopped them: “They made a big dramatic scene but were eventually told no and all had to walk out.”

Other guests’ behavior is not just against the rules, but also unsafe. u/BitArtGames witnessed numerous families allow small children to stand up on Kilimanjaro Safaris, a bumpy Disney’s Animal Kingdom ride that stops unexpectedly.

“Completely oblivious to the cast member telling them we won’t move until they sit down,” the guest recalled. “Finally some lady next to them said ‘they’re talking about you.’”

Another guest, u/holylolzbatman, witnessed a man jump out of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, stopping the ride for an extended period.

“I was on Ratatouille and a man in the mouse car next to us jumped out of his vehicle, left the ride via emergency exit, and got us stuck for half an hour,” the guest wrote. “We were about to see Remy pop the cork on the champagne and it looped for so long the little girl in front of us asked her dad why no one was helping Remy. The guy’s wife had no explanation for what happened or why he did it.”

u/StinkyFeetMendoza witnessed unsupervised teenagers hop a barrier into a restricted area on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: “They were running all over the ship you ride that gets picked up by the tractor beam. Then when we were walked into the room with all the storm troopers where they have you take a right hand turn and walk to the right these two ran to the left and jumped a barricade. 3-4 cast members, in their costumes broke character and were screaming at these kids to stop as they ran and chased them.”

Another guest saw teens climb into a restricted area to take selfies on “it’s a small world.”

“Someone in the boat ahead of me in Small World jumped out onto one of the platforms with the animatronics and took selfies,” u/hurtfulproduct wrote. “Needless to say they had security waiting for them at the end of the ride.”

Other Unpleasant Incidents on Disney Parks Attractions

Some theme park guest behavior defies categorization but warrants a mention. From jumping out of Space Mountain to drinking Splash Mountain water, you might think you’ve heard about the craziest Disney Park guest behavior–These stories might change your mind.

“On the Haunted Mansion and a guy was hell bent on getting a hand job from his girlfriend,” u/BlazerBeau wrote. “They must have announced 8 times ‘we can see you – please stop your behavior.’ Pretty comical honestly – guy walked out with security with a sh*t eating grin – his girl friend was mortified.”

One of the most popular responses involved an offensive smell. “I had an individual in close proximity (hard to tell exactly which person) that was ripping disgusting farts throughout The American Adventure. The smell was horrendous. I was legit gagging. I was about to just ask a cast member if I could leave,” said u/Individual-Hunt9547.

One guest, u/teal_hair_dont_care, had to sit through multiple performances of Magic Kingdom Park’s Carousel of Progress because some parents couldn’t get their kids to stay seated: “Totally understand these are both easy kid/family friendly attractions and things happen but when the people around you start audibly groaning when the cast member stops the ride/show for the 5th time to tell you to get your kid to sit down it gets to be a tad frustrating.”

If you witness unsafe or disturbing behavior at the Disney theme parks, notify the

Have you witnessed any wild incidents on Disney Parks attractions? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.