Life-Threatening Rhino Charges Disney Guests During Safari

Although theme parks around the world provide a fun space for families and friends to experience thrills, sights, and enjoy their surroundings, there are few that can encompass the immersive nature that Disney is able to create.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

After more than 50 years, things look a little different at Walt Disney World Resort; now, the goal of nearly every attraction, show, or experience is to bring guests into the world of one of their movies. For example, a new land is not original but based on a film franchise. We have seen this with Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, Pandora – The World of Avatar, and even DinoLand U.S.A. in Disney’s Animal Kingdom is being replaced with either Indiana Jones or Encanto.

Guests who are staying at Disney Resort can enjoy many magical amenities, including complimentary transportation to the Disney parks, Extended Evening Hours at select Disney Resorts, and fun theming that simply can’t be found elsewhere.

One of the parks that truly brings guests into an entirely new world is Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park is a one-of-a-kind marvel boasting unique attractions and an impressive size that sets it apart from other Disney parks.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the largest theme park in the world and blends zoological endeavours with the expected theme park fare of attractions and themed experiences. From Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain in Asia to Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora — The World of Avatar, Discovery Island to Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!, Kali River Rapids to Festival of the Lion King, the Disney Resort is hugely popular among guests.

While sometimes mixed, Disney’s Animal Kingdom reviews are generally favorable. However, nearly every visitor to Walt Disney World (Bay Lake, FL) would agree to its stark contrast to other Disney Parks that are usually known for flashy rides, bright colors, elevated noise levels, and booming fireworks. That’s because the Animal Kingdom is also an accredited zoological park, home to over 2,000 animals (300 species) on its massive 500 acres. Other animal residents are at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge—the corresponding separate Disney World Animal Kingdom Hotel and Resort of great acclaim.

At Animal Kingdom, there are a ton of incredibly themed rides. When you enter Avatar — The World of Pandora, you will quickly discover that you are in the world of the Na’vi. Here, bioluminescence light up the land at night, and guests can marvel at the wonder of the floating mountains. Flight of Passage is one of the most popular attraction at Walt Disney World, and it lives right here! On the ride, guests can hop on the back of a banshee and truly escape into the world of Avatar.

Expedition Everest is also an incredible thrill ride, where guests encounter the infamous yeti. The ride travels at high speeds, and goes not only forward, but backwards as well.

In the Africa section of the park, guests can find what is the most fitting attraction in the park. It’s also home to the Wild Africa Trek and Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. That being said, this area alone features the most animals in one location. Here, guests can also enjoy the spectacular stunt show Festival of the Lion King. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is so spectacular due to its ability to bring animals of all kinds up close and personal to guests, and Kilimanjaro Safaris is an attraction that is unlike anything you will find at any other theme park.

Kilimanjaro Safaris takes guests on a real safari ride, where animals can come right up to the ride vehicle. Sometimes, you might have to hold while a giraffe is crossing, and at other times you might fear for your life as a protective and aggressive mother rhino steps in to defend her youngling.

That is exactly what happened to one safari, who had a rhino charge at the safari vehicle after it got a little too close to her baby.

Calebgtravels took to Instagram to share the incident with the caption, “Momma rhino on the defense! My best ever ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris included this momma rhino coming out to protect her baby. She said y’all stay back!”. You can watch the full video here.

In the video, we can see that although the mother rhino was not playing any games when it came to protecting her child, she did not injure or attack any of the guests; instead, they were able to see a true spectacle of animals in nature. In the end, the ride vehicle did abandon the situation after they were clear not to hit either of the rhinos.

The comment section did note that it appeared to be a little scary, since there is not much between the guests and rhino, and others noted that they too have also had a rhino “charge” at them before while on the attraction.

Would you be scared to see a rhino or any other animal, come up to you while riding Kilimanjaro Safaris?