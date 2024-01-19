Minnie Mouse Leaves Mickey After Copyright Expiration

Weeks after The Walt Disney Company lost copyright to the Steamboat Willie (1928) version of Mickey Mouse, another blow hit the brand icon. While enjoying a meal at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, a Disneyland Resort guest swept Mickey’s beloved Minnie Mouse off her feet.

Last year, Disney outraged fans by pairing Mickey Mouse with Daisy Duck instead of Minnie in a Marvel Comics series. But this time, it was Minnie Mouse who decided to go out on a date with another man!

Disneyland Resort guest Alliah Saleena Garci (@alliahsaleena on TikTok) shared this video of her brother falling in love with Minnie Mouse during their Character Dining experience at Storytellers Cafe:

The video starts with Minnie Mouse mistaking the brother and sister for a couple. After correcting her, the man jokes that he has “that person,” referring to the empty seat across the table.

Sympathetic Minnie Mouse immediately sits across from the guest, staring into his eyes and pretending to be on a date. She nodded along as he jokingly flirted with her.

“I have a date now,” he exclaimed. “So, how’s your day going? Now I’m happy; I have a date today.”

Minnie Mouse giggled before getting up. They “pinky promised” they would go to Disneyland After Dark Sweethearts’ Nite with the guest buying their tickets.

“You make me nervous,” the guest quipped. Minnie mimed the same thing.

Before leaving, Minnie Mouse blew the guest kisses and drew a heart in the air. Then, she shushed the family and looked around the restaurant.

“I won’t tell Mickey,” the guest assured her.

Of course, Mickey Mouse is used to sharing Minnie’s affection with thousands of guests each day. Hopefully, he won’t be too upset about her brief date!

Do you have a favorite Disney character memory from Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.