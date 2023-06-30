Streamer Goes on Racist Tirade at Disney, Ignores Park Rules

An incredibly troubling event occurred at the Disney Parks recently, with a live streamer going on a racist tirade.

Despite the magical and family-friendly environment Disney creates for its theme parks, there’s no guarantee how long this will last. In the past, we’ve seen Guests go to great lengths to disrupt other Guests’ vacations, engaging in prohibited or even illegal activities at the Disney Parks.

Recently, one Guest went on a racist attack while visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort, going viral on social media.

Johnny Somali, a popular live streamer, has been at the center of multiple controversies after harassing people in public during his streams. The streamer was visiting Japan recently, making a stop at the Tokyo Disney Resort. On June 13, the streamer went on a racist tirade, blasting offensive music as he recorded and streamed other Guests visiting the Parks.

Twitter user Jeffrey J. Hall shared a few updates regarding this event, revealing photo and video evidence of this troubling situation.

Bad News: American livestreamer Johnny Somali is still in Japan. He went silent for a few days after his stream with Rengoku Koroaki and encounter with the police, but he's live today at Tokyo Disneyland, loudly swearing and playing racist music on a speaker while he streams. https://t.co/O0E3LbDs4p pic.twitter.com/uHEs1cYHjc — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) June 13, 2023

The Twitter user also shared a video recording of the music being played by Johnny Samali. The video is linked here, but as a warning, it is extremely offensive and racially insensitive.

In 2022, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort banned vlogging and live streaming from its Parks entirely.

The new policy includes any kind of “commercial shooting, etc.,” meaning Guests shooting with any kind of auxiliary equipment are now in direct violation of the Resort’s rules. Despite these recent efforts to cut back on streaming, it appears some bad apples are slipping through the cracks.

