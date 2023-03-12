Troublemaking Guest Causes Disney Ride to Stop Completely

A popular attraction at a Disney Resort was forced to stop completely after an unruly Guest caused trouble.

From rope-dropping Magic Kingdom to waiting hours just to meet Cinderella, the Disney community is a serious one. We’ve seen Guests go into debt, as well as Guests willing to undergo medical procedures just for the chance to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts.

We’ve also seen Disney Park Guests engage in some not-so-magical behaviors over the years. From the dreaded line-cutter to full-on fist fights in Magic Kingdom, some Guests just don’t abide by the rules put in place by Mickey.

In the last few months, there have been multiple examples of unruly Guests at the Parks. From stripping off their clothes to jumping on parade floats, you never can know what to expect from Disney Guests.

At places like Universal Studios and Six Flags, Guests are instructed to put all of their personal belongings away before riding and are not allowed to take them out during the attraction. At Disney, it’s a little different, with Disney allowing Guests to hold onto certain belongings.

Filming with your phone is not against Disney’s policies, but it does tend to ruin the experience for others. However, at Disneyland Paris, Guests are prohibited from filming of any kind while on the ride.

Unfortunately, one Guest other didn’t know or didn’t care about this rule and got an entire ride shut down at Disneyland Paris, check out the TikTok video below:

As you can see, Guests were on board Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, a ride found at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, when all of a sudden, the ride stops, and the lights come on. This was due to a Guest filming the attraction. The video quickly cuts off, so we are not sure what happened after the ride stopped. We have to say, though, this is certainly not the experience these Guests were looking for.

Guests have a lot to enjoy when visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort, especially if they happen to be into Marvel. Avengers Campus opened last year at the Walt Disney Studios Park and, like the version found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been a big hit.

Here Guests can experience two attractions as well as interact with their favorite Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel, just to name a few.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris?