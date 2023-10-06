Character Gives Emergency Signal as Brawl Breaks Out Among Disney Guests

A Disney character performer alerted management after a fight broke out over a Disney parade viewing spot this week—a bystander captured video of the incident, which took place in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort.

Mickey’s Halloween Celebration Parade

Join Mickey Mouse and friends on a not-so-scary Halloween celebration down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park (Paris)! This seasonal parade is part of the Disney Halloween Festival, an annual event at Disneyland Paris Resort.

“Prepare to jump for joy during Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, as the Mischief Makers gleefully glide along the parade route, with upbeat music and a devilishly-fun moment in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle,” Disneyland Paris writes. “Pull some pranks with the gleeful gang of Mischief Makers, including Goofy, Chip ‘n’ Dale and their friends, dressed in their bewitching best! Maleficent, Captain Hook and other Disney Villains are eager to have fun with innocent souls… like yours!”

Disney Guests Fight

Clarabelle Cow was the unlikely hero when a fight broke out during Mickey’s Halloween Celebration. TikToker @magicmomentnews shared a video of the incident, which you can watch here:

Mickey’s Halloween Celebration was making its way down Main Street, U.S.A. when suddenly a group of guests spilled onto the parade route. As Clarabelle Cow and her accompanying dancers approached, she noticed a scuffle and made panicked hand signals in multiple directions, alerting management to the violence.

The person filming noticed the fight and zoomed in as the Disney Resort guests brawled. Disney parade and security cast members immediately surrounded the families and pushed them back onto the sidewalk.

According to the TikToker, the fight broke out after one family tried to steal another’s parade viewing spot.

“The people who started it, turned up late and tried to push the poor family out of the way that was sitting on the ground,” the TikToker explained. “…I can’t believe this happened in Disney. Poor Clarabelle.”

Commenters reported that, unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated incident.

“This was yesterday, same thing happened again during Disney dreams,” said @amina_vrr.

“I hate this,” @mariekexg wrote. “We waited 30 mins for the parade and then when they closed it of a person jumped in front of us… so we kinda pushed [through] a lil and we stood in front after that anyways. We were so annoyed. Hate people who ruin it for others… Just come on time.”

