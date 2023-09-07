An exclusive event has sold out at a Disney park in under a week. The event will take place soon and will feature tons of new offerings never before seen.

Disneyland Paris has been through hell and back over the last few months, from strikes to closures to a mass exodus of its pass holders. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening inside this Disney park.

Disneyland Paris has faced immense backlash and unfortunate circumstances since the start of 2023. After post-pandemic crowds returned safely to the resort, the park finally crossed the $2 billion threshold. Multiple rides have closed down unexpectedly throughout the recent months, with Space Mountain and others shutting down without an opening date in the future as of yet.

As mentioned above, there were strikes from employees that led to the parks closing down, and even after the strikes settled down, DLP asked guests not to visit one of its parks due to a high volume of guests migrating to said park.

Exclusive Event Sells Out at Disney Park – Disneyland Paris

But aside from these misshapes, Disneyland Paris is trying to gain the trust of its Annual Passholders after having some controversial bans reversed following backlash from the Passholder community. An exclusive pass holder-only event has sold out after being on sale for less than a week.

Almost a week after it went on sale, the September 29 Disneyland Pass/AP "Villainous Night" has sold out. pic.twitter.com/2R1hr15UDq — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 6, 2023

The all-new Villainous Night has sold out in Disneyland Paris, exclusive to Disneyland pass holders. This entire event is accessible solely to individuals with Disneyland and Annual Passes. Admission tickets are priced at €55 ($59) and are personalized to each attendee.

Nestled in the magical surroundings of Disneyland Park, this one-of-a-kind occasion promises to carry participants into a realm that cloaks the ordinary in an aura of mystery and obscurity. The park will undergo a breathtaking metamorphosis, morphing into a domain of enigma and secrecy, where renowned antagonists from cherished Disney narratives linger, poised to weave their enchantment upon those in attendance.