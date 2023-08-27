Another Halloween Festival Takes Over Disneyland

The Halloween season is a pivotal time for most theme parks. Universal Studios has “Halloween Horror Nights,” Six Flags Magic Mountain has “Fright Fest,” Knott’s Berry Farm has “Knott’s Scary Farm,” and SeaWorld has “Howl-O-Scream.” These parks have dominated many of these spooktacular events, but Disney’s “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween” Party and “Oogie Boogie Bash” have been two of the main heavy-hitters. Disney will keep the happy haunting going with the return of the Disney Halloween Festival.

While Halloween is a major American holiday that has been permanently woven into the culture, it is not the only country to celebrate these kinds of frightful festivities. Halloween originated from the Celtic tradition of ‘Samhain.’ People would use this holiday to celebrate the end of summer and wear costumes to ward away any spooky specters. It would eventually be renamed All Hallows Eve, then Halloween.

Many European countries still celebrate Halloween, but not with the same level of spirit as the U.S. Disney has added a big American boost of theatrics to to the City of Lights. All Hallows Eve lovers can now rejoice with the return of the Disney Halloween Festival at Disneyland Paris. Guests will be greeted by grinning pumpkins, ghastly ghosts and other Halloween-themed decorations. There will even be a Mexican celebration inspired by “Dia de Los Muertos” in Frontierland.

Disney Guests will also be treated to three types of character encounters:

The Villainous Masters – Disney villains will rule the night as characters like Captain Hook, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and the Queen of Hearts will wait for Guests to conjure the courage to interact with them.

Mischief Makers – Loveable classic characters, like Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck, Chip ‘n’ Dale and others, will be dressed for the holiday as they play gleeful pranks throughout the night.

The Mysterious Hosts – These will be atmospheric characters roaming around foreboding attractions, such as Phantom Manor and The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.

The event will also feature an exclusive Halloween parade with costumed Disney favorites greeting everyone during a unlively performance. Lastly, Disney would not be Disney without including limited edition Halloween-themed treats. Guests can start booking for the frightful festivities now.

Disney Halloween Festival will run from October 1, 2023 – November 5, 2023 at the Disneyland Paris Resort.