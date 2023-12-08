Disney Park Ride Requires Firefighters To Evacuate

Did you know this Disneyland Resort attraction requires firefighters’ help to evacuate? A group of terrified Disney Park guests reportedly climbed out of Peter Pan’s Flight this week after the historic ride broke down.

Abby (@abigail__charlotte on TikTok) shared two videos of the experience, taken after Disney cast members turned the lights on and silenced the attraction’s music.

“For those inside Peter Pan’s Flight, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties,” a Disney cast member said over the attraction’s intercom. “Please remain seated, and a cast member will be with you guys shortly.”

In the second video, Disney cast members individually restarted each flying ship. The guests glimpsed behind the magic as they soared over Peter Pan’s Flight with the lights on.

The ride mechanics made creaking sounds that spooked some of the guests.

“Sooo creepy,” Abby wrote.

Peter Pan’s Flight eventually reopened following the breakdown.

In its decades of operation at Disney Parks worldwide, this isn’t the first evacuation of this historic dark ride. In 2022, a viral video showed firefighters helping guests climb out of the suspended boats in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

More on Peter Pan’s Flight

Peter Pan’s Flight is one of the last original attractions left operating since Disneyland Park opened in 1955. Its connection to Walt Disney and its family-friendly magic make it one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Soar over London aboard an enchanted pirate ship to Never Land with the boy who wouldn’t grow up,” the official Disney ride description reads. “It’s bedtime in the Darling children’s nursery, but Wendy, Michael and John have some unexpected visitors! Join them on a high-flying adventure—with the help of a little pixie dust—through scenes and songs made famous in Disney’s animated film, Peter Pan.”

