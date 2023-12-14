‘Super Mario Bros.’ Collab With Jonas Brothers On Stage

During the final stage of their tour, The Jonas Brothers were joined by a delightful presence from the hit film The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of the most dominant films in movie theaters this year, forever changing the cinematic landscape as we know it. The film, starring Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), made over $1.3 billion at the box office, defying critics’ expectations and creating yet another hit for Illumination.

However, our friends from the Mushroom Kingdom didn’t only conquer the 2023 box office. They also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as one of the best video games this year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) on the Nintendo Switch. And now, a little piece of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has found its way onto the stage with another set of famous brothers.

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Jack Black Takes the Stage With the Jonas Brothers

During the final night of the US leg of the Jonas Brothers’ current tour, called Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour, in Brooklyn, New York, none other than Jack Black, AKA Bowser, appeared on stage during intermission to serenade the crowd with a rendition of his hit song from the Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), “Peaches.”

Donning the same emerald suit and red mohawk combo he rocked in the “Peaches” music video, the King of the Koopas addressed the crowd. “This one goes out to my one and only true love, Princess Peach. And to my good friends, the Jonas Brothers.”

Black ended his performance by addressing the crowd, saying, “Hey, I just want to say, ever since I was in the jungles of Jumanji, I’ve been a huge fan. And I am so proud to call them my friends. Ladies and gentlemen, give it up… for the Jonas Brothers!”

What a way to end a tour! While Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, proceeded to tear the house down, playing songs from five of their six albums. Meanwhile, “Peaches” continues to garner critical acclaim despite its simplicity, earning nominations for Best Original Song from the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Movie Awards. Hopefully, Jack Black will become an Oscar nominee in the new year.

Do you think “Peaches” deserves an Oscar nomination? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!