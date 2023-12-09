Jack Black Almost Ruined Viral ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Scene

Jack Black‘s Bowser had some memorable moments in the Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), and he almost made one viral scene never happen.

No one expected Chris Pratt’s animated film to hit the box office with tremendous success. If it weren’t for Margot Robbie’s Barbie (2023), Super Mario Bros. would be the highest-grossing movie in 2023. With Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach and Pratt as Mario, the story of the classic Nintendo game was reimagined for fans. Fans loved every second of it, with references to several different Mario games. This movie impacted fans, but not many people might realize how one scene almost never happened.

Jack Black shares with The Hollywood Reporter that the team working on Super Mario Bros. was determined to have the actor sing a catchy song in the animated film. At first, Black refused, believing it wouldn’t fit within the movie’s story, and didn’t want to work on something that would be cut. The song was “Peaches,” where Bowser sings to Princess Peach about his love for her and how he might never get it. The film went viral across different social media outlets, leading to fans watching the film in theaters.

He shared that he felt like the song wasn’t going to work because he didn’t see the reason why the movie needed a song. “This is not a musical — you can’t just pop this on me,” Black thought before realizing how this song could lead to a great scene. Eventually, he was on board with the process and changed his mind, leading him to work on the song with his producer, John Spiker, to help add more lyrics and extend the song to be less than a 20-second catchy tune:

“We fleshed it out and made it more of a song with more lyrics and melody and stuff. And I was like, ‘Ooh, this hits, this slaps. I bet you they won’t want to use this because it’s a little too deeply emotional. It stops being a little family cartoon for a second. It felt like it went into some other realm of deep, painful love that [Bowser will] never have — this deep yearning. It’s too real.”

Peaches became a fan-favorite in April when the movie was released and hit TikTok like a thunderstorm, with many people sharing clips of Bowser’s beautiful moment. In a film full of fun moments poking fun at the classic video games the movie is inspired by, it’s cool that this scene was able to happen and make Jack Black’s Bowser feel like a great addition to the franchise. In the games, Bowser is just the antagonist to Mario, and his motives and characters are typically left behind so that Mario can rescue the day once again.

