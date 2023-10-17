Disney Character Assaults Guest, No Punishment Given

What should’ve been a magical memory turned into a nightmare for one guest, who claims Goofy attacked them during a Disneyland Resort meet & greet.

Meeting Disney Characters should be a magical moment for guests of all ages. For the young and the young-at-heart, it’s fun to suspend disbelief for a few moments and step into your favorite Disney story.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer dozens of Disney Character meet & greets and distanced encounters. Meet Disney Princesses Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Elena at Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom Park. Catch the first-ever Walt Disney-drawn character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, at Disney California Adventure Park. And, of course, a visit to any Disney Park isn’t complete without a photo with Mickey Mouse!

Goofy Attacks Guest

Unfortunately for one guest, a Goofy meet & greet caused lasting trauma. The guest claims that the Disney Character Performer not only injured them but failed to take the incident seriously in its aftermath.

“Goofy smacked the back of my head and my ears flew off,” Reddit user u/QuarterGuily551 wrote. “…He pointed and did the fake laughing as I walked away almost crying and getting my ears.”

“Now I have a hatred towards Goofy,” the guest added.

It’s unknown when this incident occurred or how nearby Disney cast members responded, if at all. Disney Character Performers sometimes experience difficulty seeing out of certain heavy or dark costume pieces and rarely intend to injure or scare guests. If you’re legitimately concerned about a Disney entertainment cast member’s behavior, speak with Guest Services.

Disney Character Incidents

More often than not, guests are the ones endangering or injuring Disney Character Performers. Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported an incident at Disneyland Paris in which Clarabelle Cow nearly got pulled into a fistfight.

Mickey’s Halloween Celebration paraded down Main Street, U.S.A., when two families suddenly brawled over a viewing spot. As Clarabelle neared the families, she made panicked hand signals while staying in character and allowing security cast members to handle the incident. Watch a video of the altercation here.

“The people who started it, turned up late and tried to push the poor family out of the way that was sitting on the ground,” the guest who recorded the fight explained. “…I can’t believe this happened in Disney. Poor Clarabelle.”

In another incident at Disneyland Park, a woman interrupted a Minnie Mouse meet & greet to grab the character’s bracelet. In a video posted to TikTok, a quick-thinking Disney cast member pulled the adult guest away from the Character Performer and forced her to leave the area.

What’s your wildest Disney Character story? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.