Disney Character Terrified After Violent Threat From Guests

A Disney Character Performer was forced to take a violent threat from a group of guests during a parade at Disneyland Paris.

Entertainment Cast Members bring the magic of on-screen stories to life at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and the international Disney Parks. From Mickey Mouse to Star Wars favorites to Disney Princess icons, these Disney Character Performers do it all.

But as wondrous as the job seems, things aren’t picture-perfect. Disney Character Performers often deal with sexual harassment and inappropriate touching from guests. One Disney employee was permanently injured after a guest punched Pluto in the face unprovoked.

This week, TikToker @dlp.remember.the.magic shared a moment of dark but lighthearted banter with Captain Hook during Disney Stars on Parade at Disneyland Paris. Watch the video here:

In the short clip, a Disney Cast Member urged a group of guests to make crocodile jaw-like motions with their arms and “tic-tok” sounds as Captain Hook’s float passed.

The Peter Pan (1953) character noticed the guests immediately, at first waving them off but eventually motioning that he was keeping his eyes out for Tick-Tock, the film’s infamous crocodile. He also pointed at the Disney Cast Member, suggesting that it wasn’t the first time this prank was played!

This moment displays a perfect example of a unique but appropriate Disney Character interaction. While it refers to something dark from Peter Pan, it’s obvious that the guests weren’t actually threatening to hurt Captain Hook. It’s a memory they’ll never forget!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.