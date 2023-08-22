Disney Park Urgently Ends Deteriorating Daytime Parade

One of the best things about going to a Disney Park, no matter which one you choose is seeing the parade. Here, you will be able to see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney princesses, and all of your favorite characters on stunning floats while energetic music pumps magic through your veins. It might make you want to cry, sing, dance, smile, or all of the above!

So, having a parade get taken away is a tragedy for guests.

When guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they are able to enjoy the Festival of Fantasy parade during the day, but unfortunately, the Main Street Electrical Parade was taken away years ago, which removed a major offering for Guests. Now, Disneyland Paris may be preparing to see something similar with their daytime parade, Disney Stars on Parade.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Although these offerings are fantastic, some other operational issues in the parks have become an issue.

Recently, we reported that Disneyland Paris had new signage asking Guests to stay out of the parks between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day if they want to avoid the large crowds that the theme park boasts. A ticket to Disneyland Paris starts at $119 euros with transportation, so it is highly unlikely that leaving the Park for seven hours is feasible or a good idea for Guests who are visiting Paris and do not live there. It also creates panic for tourists who are coming for the first time, expecting to enjoy their day, and immediately seeing that the theme park is advising them to leave for a majority of the day.

Since the signage was put up, we have started to see that Guests are indeed following the advisory.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris Guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

We discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

Disney Stars on Parade is currently in rough shape. Today, the parade had to be ended early due to a heat advisory, but we have been seeing issues for quite some time.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared: “Disney Stars on Parade (what’s left of it) was shortened today due to an excessive heat warning in effect at the Resort.”

Disney Stars on Parade (what’s left of it) was shortened today due to an excessive heat warning in effect at the Resort. pic.twitter.com/7lAHSXb4Ko — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 22, 2023

They also reported, “In recent times, Slinky Dog has been missing from the Toy Story unit in Disney Stars on Parade. Woody still appears, on foot.”

🔧 In recent times, Slinky Dog has been missing from the Toy Story unit in Disney Stars on Parade. Woody still appears, on foot: pic.twitter.com/IukeaoUxtM — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 20, 2023

As well as, “Mickey and Minnie’s elevated positions aren’t operational either. They both appear on the sides, with Donald and Daisy in the back and Chip & Dale kicked off the float, on foot. Do we need to start crowdfunding for a new parade?”

🔧 Mickey and Minnie’s elevated positions aren’t operational either. They both appear on the sides, with Donald and Daisy in the back and Chip & Dale kicked off the float, on foot. Do we need to start crowdfunding for a new parade? pic.twitter.com/bA8cz9fVPH — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 20, 2023

From this, we can see there are multiple issues ongoing with Disney Stars on Parade, which will hopefully get fixed as the alternative is that the show would get axed.

On a more positive note:

Disneyland Paris opened their newest live show and has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

What do you think about the state of Disney Stars on Parade?