Disney Character Signals Emergency, Permanently Injured by Violent Guest

Walt Disney once said, “You can design and create and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.” He believed in the individual value of each Disney Cast Member working to create a magical experience for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort Guests.

But Disney Cast Members don’t have it easy. Some report struggling with homelessness, delaying necessary medical care, and relying on sex work to survive due to meager Disney wages. Unions on both coasts fight for higher pay and better working conditions, but thousands of employees barely make ends meet.

On top of it all, every Disney Cast Member has at least one story about a violent or unruly Guest. Theme Park violence is rising nationwide after COVID-19 closures, and many employees fear for their safety at work.

This week, former Disney Character Performer Jessica (@tremainetok on TikTok) shared a traumatic Walt Disney World Resort Guest experience that left her permanently injured:

Jessica was in the middle of a shift as Pluto in DinoLand, U.S.A., at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Pluto and Goofy were greeting Guests together in one of the hottest areas of the Disney Parks when a Brazilian teen tour group approached.

“These tour groups are notorious for being unruly and very, very, very violent with characters,” Jessica said. “A Brazilian young man… came up to meet Pluto and Goofy with his friends, and hauled off and hit Pluto with a closed fist, directly across the snout.”

“What this did was it pushed the giant head, pretty much leaning on my chest, and swung it across to the side,” she recalled.

Character Attendants noticed the emergency immediately and rushed Pluto offstage. But the costume pulled so hard on a muscle in her chest that Jessica still can’t lift her arm high enough to do her hair.

Security escorted the Guest out of the Disney Parks, and police officers gave the young man a short time frame to leave the United States.

“But this is not the only time I’ve been hit by a Guest,” Jessica concluded. “There’s easily a dozen times in different variations.”

Never yell at or act violently toward Disney Cast Members. Instead, speak with Guest Services at the front of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios to resolve issues with your vacation.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Cast Member experience. No two Disney Parks employee experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.