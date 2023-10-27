Disney World Announces Parade Change, Effective Next Month

A big change is coming to Festival Fantasy at Magic Kingdom.

Like characters and fireworks, daily parades have been a Disney Park staple since Disneyland’s debut. Each of Disney’s resorts worldwide boasts at least one parade – with some even hosting multiple.

Over the years, each of the four parks at Walt Disney World Resort has hosted a parade. Animal Kingdom previously had Mickey’s Jammin’ Jungle Parade, with the parade even running a festive version (Mickey’s Jingle Jungle Parade) come winter. However, this closed in 2014 due to the construction of Pandora – The World of Avatar, and a parade is yet to return to the park.

Hollywood Studios has boasted multiple movie-inspired parades in its time. Standouts include processions based on Hercules (1997) and Mulan (1998). Its most recent parade – Pixar Pals Countdown To Fun! – wrapped up a decade ago, with the park going parade-free ever since.

While EPCOT is the least parade-centric park, it has had one parade in its time. Tapestry of Nations (or Tapestry of Dreams) was launched during the park’s Walt Disney World Millennium Celebration before coming to an end in 2001.

Today, of course, only one Walt Disney World park has a parade (at least, for now). Since 2014, Magic Kingdom has hosted the Festival of Fantasy – a colorful, whimsical affair featuring characters from the likes of Tangled (2010), Frozen (2013), Peter Pan (1953), and The Little Mermaid (1989), as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

As with most entertainment, the Festival of Fantasy went on a brief break after the onset of COVID-19. It finally resumed in March 2022, restoring one of the last semblances of normality back to the Magic Kingdom. However, things weren’t totally the same as they were pre-pandemic.

The Brave (2012) parade float is yet to return to Festival of Fantasy and likely never will. Several iconic dancers are also missing from the parade to this day (despite countless pleas from parkgoers), while Tick-Tock the Crocodile and The White Rabbit were also removed.

One thing that stayed the same, however, was its schedule. Just as before the pandemic, the parade was performed twice a day. However, this schedule typically changes come fall as Magic Kingdom Park shifts its schedule to make room for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

But as we approach the end of the spooky season, this schedule is shifting once again. According to an update from Disney, the Festival of Fantasy parade will once again make its way down Main Street, U.S.A. twice a day from November 8 – at least, for the most part.

From November 9 to December 2, the official schedule on the Disney World website lists its performances as 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The exceptions are November 11, when it will only be performed at 2 p.m., and November 12, when there will be no performances of Festival of Fantasy at all.

The most likely explanation for the absence of performances on this day is the annual holiday taping. There will also be no performances of Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade or Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire on November 12. However, it’s worth noting that Happily Ever After will be performed at 8 p.m. as usual – so if you are in Magic Kingdom, your day won’t be totally disrupted.

Are you a big fan of Festival of Fantasy? Let us know in the comments!