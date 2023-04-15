Disney World Teases Return of Missing Parade Performers

A lot of things have changed at Disney World since the pandemic. Park visits require reservations, EPCOT’s PLAY! Pavilion is dead in the water, and Festival of Fantasy is down several dozen performers.

But could that be about to change?

Official Disney Auditions just dropped a big hint in its latest Instagram post that Walt Disney World may be seeking new performers for Magic Kingdom’s daytime parade.

Not only did it share a picture of a sea-horse dancer – one of the many performers still missing since the parade’s post-COVID debut – buts its accompanying caption quoted the iconic theme song of the same name.

Away we go, it’s a Festival of Fantasy! @WaltDisneyWorld is seeking Parade Performers now through April 18. Submit online at the link our bio!

The parade performer listing in question seeks auditionees for Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade and Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade – the seasonal parades hosted at Magic Kingdom’s ticketed Halloween and Christmas events later in the year.

Selected applicants will become seasonal Cast Members between June and January, which rules them out as Festival of Fantasy regulars.

However, the post does prove that Disney hasn’t forgotten these long-lost performers – which, for Festival of Fantasy fanatics convinced they were gone for good, provides some glimmer of hope. Many of those made their feelings known in the comments, with one user insisting, “BRING BACK THE DAMN DANCERS!!!!!” and another writing, “Would love to see a full parade back!”

Festival of Fantasy closed with the rest of Walt Disney World in March 2020. While most of the Resort reopened in July of the same year, Festival of Fantasy only returned in March 2022, missing several key elements from its previous form.

Absent performers include the Swan Court dancers that once opened the parade, the entire unit inspired by Pixar’s Brave (2012) – which included Merida and the Highland Dancers – and the bubble dancers that once accompanied The Little Mermaid (1989) float.

The answer to whether these missing performers will once again dance the streets of Magic Kingdom remains a mystery, but at least we now know they’re still on Disney’s radar. Join us in manifesting their return ASAP – or, in the meantime, catch Festival of Fantasy in Magic Kingdom every day at 3 p.m. For the latest timings, consult the My Disney Experience app.