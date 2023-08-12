Entertainment Cancellations Might Be the Best Alternative for This Disney Park

Though unfortunate, the upcoming entertainment cancellations at this Disney Park may be the best alternative to solve an ongoing problem.

Some of the most characteristic offerings of Disney Parks worldwide are their unique entertainment offerings. Heartwarming parades, breathtaking fireworks shows, enchanting live musicals, and innovative new experiences — including illuminating the skies above the Parks with hundreds of drones — gather thousands of parkgoers every day at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

But with rumors of Disneyland phasing out fireworks shows and multiple reports of problems during a beloved parade, it would appear that entertainment cancellations might be the best option for a Disney Park.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris revealed heartbreaking news, announcing that beloved entertainment offerings, including the Dream… and Shine Brighter parade and the nighttime spectacular Disney D-Light, would be permanently canceled later this year. While the entertainment cancellations come as no surprise, since both shows were part of the Disney Park’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the news are still unfortunate.

However, with Guests and Disney characters triggering multiple incidents during the Dream… and Shine Brighter parade, bringing the daytime spectacular to an end might be Disneyland Paris’ best move, especially since the Park has already closed a brand-new attraction in response to poor Guest behavior.

In a recent viral video shared by @dlp_pass_infinity_tourson TikTok, we can see Miguel Rivera from Pixar’s Coco (2017) running away from a Cast Member, refusing to give up his guitar and throwing a tantrum when its finally taken away. You can see the video below:

(translated) Pov: Miguel doesn’t want to return his guitar Pov : Miguel ne veut pas rendre sa guitare #disneylandparis30 #disneylandparis #personnagedisney #revonsetlemondesillumine #miguel #coco #guitar

The user commented that Miguel would take revenge in protest in a follow-up video, which he did, as the Pixar character violently shook the float he was riding on, making the gates behind him bang open and close and even causing a Cast Member walking beside the float to yell at him not to do that. You can see that video below:

(translated) Part 2 Miguel takes revenge on the Cast Members. He shakes the float of the Dream… and Shine Brighter parade

Partie 2 Miguel se venge des CastMembers

Il secoue le char de la parade Rêvons et le monde s’illumine #disneylandparis30 #disneylandparis #disney #personnagedisney #disneycaracter #personnage #parade #cavalcade #miguel #revonsetlemondesillumine

But the poor behavior doesn’t end there. Pluto was recorded violently shaking his parade float, risking himself, Cast Members, and Guests around him. And Guests have also disrupted parades at Disneyland Paris, causing stops and disgust among parkgoers. Inside the Magic recently reported on a woman trying to jump onto a Dream… and Shine Brighter parade float, another one shamelessly crossing Main Street, U.S.A., during the parade, and a child running around multiple parade floats causing several Cast Members to chase him.

While the upcoming entertainment cancellations at the Parisian Disney Park are unrelated to Guest (and Cast Member) behavior, seeing the Dream… and Shine Brighter parade come to an end might be the solution the Park needs to put an end to these incidents.

Will you visit Disneyland Paris before these shows come to an end? What would you like to see replacing them? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!