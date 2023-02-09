“Serious Injury” Reported at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Injured Guest Now Hunting For Culprit

Not every encounter at the Parks is pleasant and one Guest believes their tragic experience at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom deserves legal help.

The Disney Parks — especially Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort — are among the best places for families to visit. There’s something for all ages; with thrilling rides like Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and the upcoming TRON Lightcycle/Run, tons of great restaurants, magical experiences for kids, and places to get alcohol for adults, Disney has you covered and anywhere in the Parks can be a great time.

Central Florida attracts millions of Guests every year with four Disney Parks — Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. This behemoth has so much to offer that it makes sense for people to take their families to these places because there is so much to do, and it’s an easy way to guarantee a special memory for everyone.

Besides the multitudes of people and sometimes waiting for over an hour to get on a sweet ride, Guests usually walk out of the Park with a great experience. Now, that’s not to say that everyone has a perfect experience. Sadly, and more common than you would think, Guests sometimes have the worst circumstances happen here or there as the world isn’t perfect, and Disney is far from perfect, according to some.

This one Guest spent over a year just trying to learn the truth from a traumatic day. A day meant to be full of fun and excitement turned into horror and despair.

Injury at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Ms. Carew didn’t have a pleasant experience at the Emporium, located on Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom Park. She claims that a wheelchair was pushed into her by an unknown Guest. She was there as a “business invitee,” and this incident caused a “serious injury” paving the way for Ms. Carew to file a lawsuit to uncover who hurt her.

According to the Orange County Clerk’s Office, public records of the incident report that Ms. Carew suffered the injury on August 19, 2021, and is still trying to find the unknown Guest who caused the incident. Ms. Carew isn’t demanding any monetary gains but is simply petitioning to try and figure out who is responsible. She is requesting any and all documents relating to the event, including transcribed statements and incident reports.

The lawsuit was issued in December 2022, meaning that Ms. Carew might still face the repercussions of that injury over a year later; that’s not a memory anyone would want to have in what most people call The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. is essentially the flagship Disney merchandise store in Disney World, aside from World of Disney at Disney Springs, and as its status would imply, is always busy. The location is one of the first places Guests will visit when they step through the gates of Magic Kingdom, and one of the last places they visit after seeing nighttime spectaculars like Disney Enchantment and the soon-to-be-returning Happily Ever After over Cinderella Castle.

