Scary Moment at Disneyland, Baby Has Medical Emergency

A frightening moment recently unfolded for a family visiting Disneyland Resort.

While they certainly can be frightening, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, medical emergencies do happen at the Disney Parks. While they are stressful for the families and Guests around, Cast Members and Disney do their best at keeping calm and being a helpful hand during emergencies.

In a TikTok, Jess Carpenter is one mom that talks about how her baby experienced a medical emergency while in the Parks and what you do if you are in a situation like this.

This family was getting off Matterhorn Bobsleds while the baby was napping and when the baby awoke, the mother looked at him and noticed that something was off. The baby started to have a seizure.

The mother’s first response was to call 9-1-1 and the other family members ran to a Disney Cast Member. The Disney Cast Member called Disney Nurses and 9-1-1.

@jesscarpenterwrites What happens if you have a medical emergency in the middle of Disneyland? Well, let me tell you 😆 ♬ original sound – Jess Carpenter

While they were waiting for medical assistance, the baby was reportedly unresponsive and turning blue. The mother said it took about five minutes before Disney nurses arrived and then the paramedics arrived and they came from a blue wall near Matterhorn Bobsleds and “it’s a small world.” From the time the mother called 9-1-1 and they arrived at the hospital, it was been fifty minutes.

The fast action from this mother and Disney Cast Members got the medical attention that the baby needed and we wish the family well and a speedy recovery.

Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to handle these situations as they arise and medical professionals are standing by at the Disney Parks every day to ensure that both Guests and Cast Members can receive prompt care if anything like this were to occur.

