With thousands of Guests visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort each day, ride breakdowns are inevitable. But since the Disney Parks reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Guests report an increase in maintenance issues on attractions. Even new rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park have experienced debilitating technology issues.

This week, a Guest shared a video from Toy Story Midway Mania! – a video game-style simulator ride on Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. One of the game screens experienced a tech meltdown and was completely unplayable, making for a pretty boring ride. From @magicalxmari:

It’s unknown if Disneyland Resort fixed the issue with Toy Story Midway Mania!. The ride is still operating at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Toy Story Midway Mania!

Besides this version on Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort, versions of Toy Story Mania exist in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and American Waterfront in Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort.

“Zip through an exhilarating 4D midway-style game starring Toy Story characters—and blast away!” reads the official Disney description of the ride. “Andy’s got some new games—and the toys are taking over. Put on your 3D glasses, take a seat in a swiveling carnival car and twirl through the portal to a wild world of toys.”

Hoping for a high score? “Points pile up when you hit your mark. As any good cowpoke knows, hard-to-hit targets are worth more. Hit secret targets to unleash ‘Easter eggs’ worth even more points!”

Have you witnessed technology issues on any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort rides?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.