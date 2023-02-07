Disneyland Guest Suffers Terrifying Fainting Spell at Park

Disneyland is “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, which include attractions like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Soarin’ Around the World, The Incredicoaster, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and many more.

For those who need it, Disneyland Resort offers Disability Access Service (DAS), allowing Disney Park Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Most of the lines at Disney Parks are wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.

Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for Guests visiting the Parks. As part of this commitment, the Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program offered at the Disneyland Resort theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.

This pass can now be pre-registered for DAS Advance virtually with a Cast Member, using live video chat. Eligible Guests may pre-register as soon as 30 days in advance of a park visit, but no less than 2 days before arrival.

In this TikTok, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holder Hannie (@themagicspoonie) uses the DAS service and shares her life and videos about her experience going to the Disneyland Parks.

On her latest trip, she says she dealt with fainting spells while at lunch, and one Disney Cast Member noticed. While Disney Cast Members are there to assist Guests in any way possible, this Cast Member showed Hannie kindness and shared with the Guest that her family member suffers from many of the same issues. The Cast Member told her that salty soda water helps her and made Hannie a drink.

Hannie continued her day at Disneyland Park, and we are sure she will never forget the kindness that was shown to her by this Disneyland Cast Member

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort both do their best to be able to provide a magical experience for all Guests. Also, Disney Cast Members at both Disney Parks try to make memories and magical moments that will last a lifetime for Guests.

