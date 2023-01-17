Guest Infuriated After Cast Members Mistakenly Assume They’re a Parent

Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members go out of their way to ensure you and your family have a magical vacation. Nothing would be possible without them! Walt Disney said it best:

“You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.”

But Disney Cast Members are human, just like you and me, and sometimes make mistakes. Though Disney Parks are making strides towards training their employees on more inclusive language, some things slip through the cracks.

Reddit user u/JoeBenigno shared that they were shocked by repeatedly being called a parent while visiting Walt Disney World Resort with their 18 month old niece. They called it “assumed parenthood” and expressed concern that it could alienate other Guests.

“This is very much a ‘first world problem,’ but I’ve noticed a lot of assumed parenthood from CMs,” they wrote. “I know nothing malicious is meant by it, but the number of people who just assumed my niece was my daughter is pretty staggering. “

“My niece isn’t even 18 months old, so no big deal for her but we do have friends who foster children, and we know a boy being raised by his aunt and uncle because his parents passed,” the Guest continued. “It’s a small change but switching from ‘your parent’ to ‘your grown up’ would be more inclusive.”

A similar situation went viral last year when a TikToker was insulted that a Disney Cast Member called her “mom.” In that incident, the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Cast Member was affectionally calling her “mom” to get her attention and hand her a food order, but the Guest said she “was so caught off guard.”

