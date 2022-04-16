Disney Cast Member Takes Guest’s Phone During Parade

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical experiences, but nothing would be possible without the hard work of the Disney Cast Members.

Thousands of Cast Members work hard each and every day at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT to ensure that Disney Park Guests have the best experiences possible.

In a recent video, we saw yet another example of the small gestures from Disney Cast Members that make a trip to Walt Disney World Resort all the more magical.

Disney TikTok user @streamingthemagic shared a video as crowds lined the streets of Main Street, U.S.A. waiting for the Festival of Fantasy Parade in Magic Kingdom.

Disney World cast member borrows our camera during live stream 😂❤️ #castcompliment #DisneyParks #distok

As you can see in the video, the Disney World Cast Member takes their phone during a live stream to give a magnificent look at Cinderella Castle. With crowds being ushered out of the streets, this picture gave a complete look at Cinderella Castle without people walking in the middle of the street.

Disney recently introduced a new way for Disney Park Guests to compliment Cast Members. A special section has been added to the My Disney Experience app that will let you leave a compliment right from your phone.

Disney’s official description of the Festival of Fantasy parade reads:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

