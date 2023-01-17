Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.

To qualify for DAS, Guests must interview with a Disney Cast Member at Guest Services or during a virtual appointment before their visit. Disneyland Resort Magic Key holder Hannie (@themagicspoonie) uses the service and shares videos about her experience going to the Disney Parks with a disability on TikTok.

Hannie recently went to Disneyland Resort without her wheelchair due to unprecedented rain in Southern California. Though she used DAS for return times, she still struggled to walk through queues due to her disability. Unable to use an elevator or ramp at Space Mountain, Hannie was forced to climb stairs after riding and later had a fainting spell:

“I had a return time for Space Mountain, and since I didn’t bring my wheelchair, we had to wait in the regular queue. The lights always make me really dizzy, and the stairs after are not my friend,” Hannie explained. Shortly after, she walked to Disney California Adventure, where her symptoms began.

“My hands started changing color due to my Raynaud’s, so I put my gloves on over them to protect my blood flow. I took a break once we got into DCA because my POTS attack had begun, and my heart rate was at 130,” she recalled. “Standing for long periods of time causes the blood to pool in my legs which makes me faint. And since I have a bleeding disorder, the blood rushes a little bit faster to my legs than most people with POTS.”

Hannie fainted twice at Disney California Adventure and was aided by her husband. Thankfully, she recovered well and was allowed to use a stair-free entrance to rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! and Toy Story Mania!.

Commenters suggested Hannie ask to use a ramp or elevator even without her wheelchair, as Disney Cast Members are typically extremely accommodating. “For space mountain we’ve always just let them know my dad can’t do stairs so they walk us through a different way for DAS!” @shinysprocket wrote.

“Perfect! I have the DAS pass but I’m always embarrassed to tell them about the stairs I need to be better about that,” Hannie replied.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.