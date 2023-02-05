Disneyland Attraction Sinks, Fire Department Evacuates Guests

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” though some Guests may say otherwise.

Disneyland Cast Members do their best to keep Disney magic in the Parks during and while Guests are waiting for attractions.

Disneyland has two theme parks that Guests can experience exciting adventures: Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park includes different iconic attractions such as Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Incredicoaster, and many more attractions.

This iconic attraction Pirates of the Caribbean has been around for 50 years at Disneyland Park. Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park. Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s; Walt imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure.

However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story. On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park.

One TikTok shows a Pirates of the Caribbean boat starting to take on water and sink. After an hour of being stuck on the sinking boat, the Disney fire department showed up to evacuate Guests off the boat. If Guests are in a situation like this, please remain calm Disney Cast Members will give directions and safely remove you.

Pirates of the Caribbean is described this way:

“Adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where they will board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales, but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Guests may even sing along as sea-roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Guests should keep an eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean.”

While Pirates of the Caribbean is an older attraction at Disneyland, what do you believe Disney should do to prevent more boats from sinking?

Have you ever had an experience like this at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!