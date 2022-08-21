Lightning Strike Hits Emporium at Magic Kingdom

Summertime at Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring sunscreen and sunglasses, but ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

Well, recently, storms took over the Magic Kingdom Park, complete with downpours, lightning strikes and loud cracks of thunder.

According to the TikTok user, the lightning strike during a storm this past weekend actually hit the Emporium on Main Street,U.S.A. They posted a video to TikTok, writing:

When lightning hits the emporium. #wdw50 #waltdisneyworld #lightning #fyp #xyzbca #magickingdom #disney

You can see the video below.

In another video, lightning strikes were caught over the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa as Guests were waiting to catch the boat back to the Ticket and Transportation Center.

I love it when I’m at home lol makes me a little nervous when I’m out in it 😂⚡️🌩 #livinginflorida #lightningstorms #floridalife #floridaweatherproblems #floridaweather #floridastorms #floridalightning #floridaliving #disneyworldweather #distoks #disneytiktoks #distokfam #lightningbolts #magickingdompark #disneyworld #florida @Disney Parks

Luckily, no one was reported injured or hurt from the lightning at Walt Disney World this past weekend, but if you are ever visiting the Parks during a storm, it is important to seek shelter until it passes.

It is also important to keep in mind that having a stormy day at the Parks could really change the trajectory of your day at times as select Disney World attractions may close due to the rain. With this being said, there are many attractions at the theme parks located indoors that Guests can enjoy while they wait out the storm.

Make sure to download the My Disney Experience app onto your phone as Disney will continue to update wait times and ride closures within this app.

