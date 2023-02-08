Insect Infestation Going Unnoticed at Walt Disney World

Located in swampy Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort is home to all kinds of wildlife. Sure, there are lions and tigers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But any frequent Disney Parks visitor knows you’re more likely to see reptiles, birds, and insects!

Recently, a visitor to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios noticed a concerning amount of unwelcome visitors to a Joffrey’s Coffee kiosk.

“I was at HS yesterday and stopped at the Joffreys stand outside Toy Story Land and the inside of the stand was swarming with BEES,” the Guest wrote on Reddit. “The barista could see my concern and said with a polite smile, “Don’t worry, I promise they’re friendly. I’ve never been stung.”

“It was my first time at HS in years, is this normal?” they asked. “I’ve always had a bee phobia, are normal people comfortable with this?”

Others recalled similar instances at coffee stands and bars at EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

“Same with the soda fountains at the resort pools,” said u/Skylizard1223. “They’re attracted to the sugar and aren’t bothered by the people.”

“Had the same thing happen at the AKL pool bar. Bartender was unfazed while mixing drinks with like 10 bees around the bottles,” u/Telkorenar recalled. “Im deathly afraid as well so ordering drinks was a bit difficult, had to keep my distance.”

One Disney Park fan pointed out that Walt Disney World Resort, which focuses on conservation and protecting wildlife, has found some non-harmful methods to deter bees.

“That’s why the soda fountains at the water parks have mister around them. Bees keep away from the water,” u/borealis_aurorae wrote.

If you see a group of bees at the Disney Parks, don’t panic! Bees are incredibly important for pollination and likely won’t bother you if you leave them alone.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.