Disney Noticeably Changes Beloved Ride, Guests Left Confused

The nostalgia of Walt Disney World Resort is unmatched.

Many Disney World Guests have been visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– which once was Disney-MGM Studios— for more years than they can count.

Because of the number of times that many fans have visited Walt Disney World Resort, it should come as no surprise that “Disney Adults” have memorized rides and are looking for certain features and quirks in each attraction that make them special each time they visit.

When these things don’t happen, they take notice.

Over the years, Disney Park fans have seen many changes in terms of attractions and offerings.

Recently, many Guests have noticed that there have been slight changes to Kilimanjaro Safaris, depending on the Tour Guide.

“Does anyone else miss the Kilimanjaro Safaris story?” one Guest asked. “Like the bridge that used to feel like it was going to collapse under you, little red, the music station the safari used to turn on, and the rest. I feel like that’s what made the ride Disney instead of a normal safari. (Just not the dead elephant corpse).”

While some Guests have reported that they aren’t getting the “story of Kilimanjaro Safaris” anymore, others have noted that the story is still being shared. These conflicting reports point to the fact that Tour Guides have some liberties with what they share when giving the tour and it seems that some are no longer sharing the “story” that includes the “rickety bridge” and the like.

On Kilimanjaro Safaris, you explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, which is home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes, and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition.

Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

Have you noticed changes to Kilimanjaro Safaris? Let us know in the comments below!