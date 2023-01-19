“There’s Never Been One Like Me,” ‘Scream’ Breaks All Its Own Rules In Shocking New Trailer

The original teaser trailer for Scream VI (2023) dropped just a few weeks ago, and since then, Ghostface (the official Scream Twitter account, that is) has barraged fans with a number of cryptic messages relating to the upcoming sequel, from Christmas-themed drawings of New York City to Ghostface-shaped New York City Subway maps and more.

Now, the official trailer is finally here, and it looks like the film will definitely “distract viewers” from Neve Campbell’s absence, and as Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter) recently said in an interview. The sixth entry in any franchise would have fans worried that they’re in for yet another run-of-the-mill sequel, but as Ghostface himself says so in the trailer, “there’s never been one like” this before.

Check out the official Scream VI trailer below:

Ghostface killing people openly in public while wielding a shotgun? A mask that looks like it could be from the original 1996 film? A hidden “shrine” of Ghostface costumes? And Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) looking like she’s about to take up the Ghostface mantle herself?

And we also get our first look at Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) in the new film, a beloved character thought to have been killed off in Scream 4 (2011).

Scream VI is already shaping up to be quite a sequel, and looks like it’s about to break a ton of rules (the tagline New York, New Rules certainly isn’t lying). But there are really only two questions on everyone’s mind: Who will be the next Ghostface killer, and who will survive?

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Scream VI:

The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

Scream VI is the sixth movie in the Scream franchise. It stars Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Roger L Jackson (the voice of Ghostface).

Newcomers are Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving, all in undisclosed roles.

Scream VI will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

What do you think of the new Scream VI trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!