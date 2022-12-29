‘Scream 6’ Teases MAJOR Shake-Up, Also Suggests Ghostface Won In Last Movie

Just two weeks after the official trailer premiered online, Scream VI (2023) has now released its first poster, which is bursting at the seams with clues. On Christmas Day, the official Scream Twitter account shared the poster, which shows a festive Times Square whose billboards are occupied by Ghostface. But there are also several clues and Easter eggs dominating the image.

Check it out below:

“what fun it is to slay tonight. #ScreamVI”

As you can see, there’s a lot to unpack in this poster. There’s the film’s tagline, “New York, New Rules”, and then there’s “Stab IX“, which means that a ninth Stab film has been churned out within the Scream universe (Scream will catch up in no time).

This might suggest that the killers in Scream (2022), super-toxic fans Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid) and Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison), who started a killing spree to inspire a new Stab sequel based on real life (as they hated the reboot, Stab 8), actually got what they wanted.

But perhaps the most stand-out detail is “Wrongly Accused: The Musical“. Does this mean that there will be an in-film Stab musical of some kind, much like the Avengers musical “Rogers: The Musical” as seen in Marvel’s Hawkeye (2021)? Ghostface performing musical numbers?!

And lastly, there’s the fact that the poster is heavily Christmas-themed. While it’s likely that this is because Scream shared the image on Christmas Day, it’s entirely possible that Scream VI will take place over the Holidays, which will be a first for the franchise.

The poster also lends to our suspicions that the film will feature multiple Ghostface killers, as also teased in the trailer.

Check out the official Scream VI trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Scream VI:

The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

Scream VI is the sixth movie in the Scream franchise. It stars Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Roger L Jackson (the voice of Ghostface).

Newcomers are Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving, all in undisclosed roles.

Scream VI will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Have you spotted anything interesting in the new Scream VI poster? Let us know in the comments down below!