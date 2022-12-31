‘Scream 6’ Co-Director Breaks Silence on Star’s Shocking Exit

Scream VI (2023) will soon be slashing its way through the box office, and though many fans are excited, the sixth installment in the Scream franchise will be the first without “final girl” Sidney Prescott, with Neve Campbell having quit the project earlier this year over a salary dispute.

The 49-year-old actress has since spoken out more on her decision to quit the upcoming Scream movie, and has also opened up about her experience on Scream (2022). However, that didn’t stop her from reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in a very tongue-in-cheek American Red Cross ad.

Now, Scream VI co-directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who also helmed the previous installment, have broken their silence on Campbell’s exit from the project in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We love Neve [Campbell], and we’re huge fans of Sidney Prescott,” Gillett said, “but it felt like there’s an opportunity to really dig into this new crop of characters, and I think people will be really surprised and pleased with how successfully this movie does that.”

Scream VI will revolve around the surviving characters from Scream (2022) — Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad Meeks (Mason Gooding), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

It will also see the return of Kirby Reed from Scream 4 (2011), with Hayden Panettiere reprising her role. But how Sidney Prescott’s absence will be explained in the film remains to be seen.

“This movie’s been in our lives now for quite a while,” Gillett continued, “but I think that we are still consistently surprised by how rich and how interesting and deep the relationship is between the four of them in this movie.”

Jenna Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI, recently said that the upcoming film will “distract” viewers from Neve Campbell’s absence, but that it will still feature several references to the character of Sidney Prescott.

The Scream VI trailer recently premiered online, and promises that the film will be a different experience to the last five movies, which will largely have to do with its New York City setting, as well as the fact that Campbell isn’t involved.

A recent poster shared by the official Scream Twitter account also teases a number of shake-ups, while suggesting that there might be more than just two Ghostface killers this time around.

Check out the official Scream VI trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Scream VI:

The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

Scream VI is the sixth movie in the Scream franchise. It stars Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Roger L Jackson (the voice of Ghostface).

Newcomers are Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving, all in undisclosed roles.

Scream VI will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Will you still be watching Scream VI without Neve Campbell? Let us know in the comments down below!