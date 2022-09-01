Starbucks Responds After Receiving Backlash For “Mocking” Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Johnny Depp , 59, recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial has since ended as on Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Now that the trial has ended, a viral Twitter thread accused 20 companies of participating in what it referred to as the “global humiliation” of Amber Heard during her trial against Johnny Depp.

It called out the brands that “mocked” Heard with their content and “encouraged millions of people to participate in the smear campaign against her.”

🧵 A thread on companies and brands who participated in the global humiliation of Amber Heard and profited from the Depp v. Heard trial. pic.twitter.com/vn53RQu8Mv — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

Insider reached out to all 20 companies, but only four responded. One of those companies was Starbucks, who has received backlash after encouraging people to “vote” on whether they supported Johnny Depp or Amber Heard during the trial.

Per Insider:

A spokesperson for Starbucks responded to accusations mentioned in the thread that tip jars in their stores across the world encouraged people to “vote” on whether they supported Depp or Heard during the trial, telling Insider they had “shared detailed feedback with the appropriate teams for their review.”

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial took over the internet as several million people tuned in each day.

Social media blew up over the six-week trial, but after Heard took the stand, many called out some actions and behaviors they noticed as “not authentic”. Others are said that Heard gave the “performance of her life” on the stand as many believe her stories are all an act.

A body language expert, Judi James, recently analyzed Amber Heard’s first day of testimony, which took place on May 4, weighing in on the actress’s gestures, facial expressions, lack of tears, and even the importance of her hairstyle.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Johnny Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

What do you think of the tip jars Starbucks had? Do you think it was wrong? Let us know in the comments below.