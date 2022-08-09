7 Disney World Attractions, Offerings Currently Closed To Guests

Many Walt Disney World offerings are currently unavailable to Guests. Here is a list of everything closed as of August 9, 2022.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a fan-favorite offering at Walt Disney World Resort. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the offering has not been offered to Guests, but the good news is Disney recently announced that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be reopening at Magic Kingdom on August 25.

When Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopens, there will be some changes, including what the “Fairy Godmothers in Training” will now be calling themselves.

Boutique Cast Members were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. It is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney made the decision to halt nighttime shows, including Fantasmic!. The good news is that as we continue to move forward, Disney World has confirmed that Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.

As Fantasmic! currently remains closed to Guests, for now, Imagineers are working hard on getting the nighttime show ready for its return. When it returns, as we previously mentioned, the show will include a new sequence. Disney Parks Blog confirmed the changes coming to Fantasmic!, writing:

As Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced earlier today, “Fantasmic!” will also be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022. When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more!

Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360

In Canada, Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 has just been revamped to add narration done by Schitt’s Creek actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. However, on June 27, the attraction closed and according to the Walt Disney World website. there is no reopening date.

Enchanted Tales with Belle Enchanted Tales With Belle remains closed to Guests, and there is currently no return date, according to the Walt Disney World website.

Disney World describes this offering as:

Step into Belle and Maurice’s quaint country cottage and marvel at the charming decor. Next, tour Maurice’s workshop, where you’ll see his inventive gadgets—and a special enchanted mirror the Beast gave to Belle. Say the magic words and the mirror comes to life! Watch the story of how Belle and the Beast met, and then behold the walls disappear before your eyes as you are magically transported to the Beast’s castle. Meet the Enchanted Wardrobe, who will help selected participants prepare for their role. Which of you will play the Beast? Guests of all ages may volunteer!

Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

Unfortunately, we still do not have a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad, meaning the attraction remains closed indefinitely.

Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World is home to many iconic Disney attractions including Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and of course, Summit Plummet, the tallest, fastest freefall body slide around!

Unfortunately, Guests have not been able to visit Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment. The initial refurbishment was set to end in the middle of March. but the official Walt Disney World website has since been updated and now shows the water park will be closed indefinitely.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid

Before the pandemic, Guests could relive the tale of The Little Mermaid at Disney’s Hollywood Studios by visiting Voyage of the Little Mermaid. When visiting, Guests could hear Ariel sing “Part of Your World,” and watch Sebastian, Flounder, Ursula, Prince Eric, and more come to life in front of their eyes.

However, Voyage of the Little Mermaid has been closed for over a year, with no word on when it will return, which made many speculate the show would close permanently.

Disney did confirm that ‘Voyage of the Little Mermaid’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is not closing down, however, we have yet to see the show return.

Which of these offerings would you like to see return to Disney World soon? Let us know in the comments below.