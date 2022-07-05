Kevin Feige Was Always Open to Having A New Thor Join the MCU

Kevin Feige never thought that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster was done with the MCU after Thor: Dark World (2013).

After Thor: Ragnarok (2017) explained that Thor broke up with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), fans thought they wouldn’t see the character again. Now, it seems that Jane is back as the Mighty Thor in Thor 4 which didn’t surprise Kevin Feige.

Even though Feige oversees everything, Taika Waititi was the one who thought of bringing Portman back for Thor 4, but Feige was open to having the character return to the MCU. He shared in a recent interview that he was a fan of her character and never considered her truly gone from the MCU.

Portman shared how Taika went to her house and why she was excited to take on the role after learning that she would become the Mighty Thor in the movie:

“It wasn’t completely shocking that there was an idea. But it was fully exciting that she becomes The Mighty Thor. It felt like something new in the way of making this type of movie, and what exactly I was going to get to do.”

The actress also shared that she had a lot of fun on set with Taika and that the director did a great job going from a hilarious scene to a more emotional one which isn’t something many directors can do easily:

“One of my favourite parts of the movie is the turn that Taika does, between fun rock and roll and what Jane is doing. It’s the kind of turn that only Taika can do, to navigate the comedic and the tragic so close together.”

Now fans will get to see Mighty Thor debut in a few days as the movie releases this Friday, July 8th in theaters.

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

