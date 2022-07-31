Is Disneyland Gearing Up to Eliminate Magic Key Passes?

Disneyland Resort appears to be gearing up to eliminate the Park’s Magic Key Program. Could this mean we will see the previous Annual Pass program return?

Since Disneyland’s Magic Key Program replaced the Park’s Annual Passholder Program last year, it has been a highly discussed topic. From pricing to availability and even alleged false advertisement, Magic Key passes have been controversial, to say the least.

All tiers of the Magic Key Program became unavailable to purchase as of May 31, meaning that Disneyland has not accepted new Passholders since that date. The two higher tiers of this program, the Dream Key and Believe Key, had sold out by November 2021, with the two remaining tiers, the Enchant Key and Imagine Key, becoming unavailable this May, in part due to the restriction these two last levels had when it came to available dates to visit the Park.

Amid the lack of information regarding the state of the Magic Key Program, it would appear that Disneyland continues to take actions to eliminate it from the Park. Gothic Rosie (@gothicrosie) recently posted on Instagram that stores across Disneyland Resort had removed the Magic Key symbol from the memory of their embroidery machines, making this particular customization unavailable for Guests visiting the Parks.

Though this could be a silent action from Disneyland to begin a shift from its Magic Key Program, it is essential to note that the reasons for the removal of the symbol are purely speculative at the moment. Disneyland Resort officials have not released any statements addressing the current plans regarding an Annual Pass program for the Park, which means the future of Disney’s Magic Key program remains uncertain.

It is worth noting that the official webpage for the Magic Key Annual Pass program is still live, featuring the following description:

When you’re a Magic Key holder, Disneyland is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond. You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

Inside the Magic will continue to report as Disneyland Resort releases more information on the Magic Key Program.

Are you happy with Disneyland’s Magic Key Program? Should the Park return to its previous Annual Pass Program? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!