Skeptical Disney Guests Can Track Whether Genie+ Is Worth It Each Day

Recently, The Walt Disney Company has come under fire for “berserking” price hikes amid lower quality service than Disney Park-goers are typically used to.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

As noted, the Genie+ service has been a specific area of contention as Guests flock to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort now that the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Many Guests have found that the service isn’t, at least in their personal experience, worth the money they pay for daily access. There is, however, a little known Twitter account that allows Guests to see whether or not Genie+ and Lightning Lane options are worth it on a daily basis.

Aptly titled “Is Genie Worth It?,” the account posts Tweets about wait times at Walt Disney World Resort every day. This allows Guests to better understand the accuracy of posted standby wait times — which has been called into question on occasion — and whether or not the Genie+ service could be beneficial.

This morning, for example, the account noted:

Yesterday (6/30) actual wait times at Disney World were 62% of what was posted at the line entrance. By Park: MK 59%, EP 57%, HS 64%, AK 75% You could’ve expected to wait 14.6 minutes less than what they told you for each ride, every time throughout the day.

You could've expected to wait 14.6 minutes less than what they told you for each ride, every time throughout the day. — IsGenieWorthIt (@IsGenieWorthIt) July 1, 2022

It is important to note that a number of factors, including ride breakdowns and Guests using Disability Access Services (DAS) for boarding, can influence how long both standby and Lightning Lane lines last for various Disney rides and attractions.

“Is Genie Worth It?,” though is an interesting resource for those who are interested in better understanding the service’s potential value during a Disney World trip.

It is also worth pointing out that different Guests will have different opinions on what time savings makes Genie+ a worthwhile investment, so this account is somewhat subjective based on your personal needs.

The official description of the Disney Genie service reads:

You’ve Never Had a Friend Like This!

Introducing Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ service, conveniently built into the My Disney Experience mobile app. Once you log into your Disney account, these services magically make your theme park visit easier and more fun. It’s like having your own personal genie in the palm of your hand. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro, Disney Genie can help you get the most of your visit to Walt Disney World Resort. Wish in the Moment

​​Our complimentary Disney Genie service creates your best Disney day inspired by your party’s top interests. It also grants you new planning features, including a personalized itinerary creator that seamlessly and smartly maps out your visit with updates that continue from morning to night. And, Disney Genie can even remind you when you’re eligible to make dining and activity reservations in advance.

What do you think about Genie+ and Lightning Lane?

