Disney Guests Left In Huge Line After Buying Lightning Lane

When visiting Disneyland, the first thing most Guests will do is rush to whatever attraction or ride they want to experience first. These are usually what are considered “E-ticket” experiences, something that is incredibly popular and more thrilling than say “it’s a small world” or Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree.

While this ticketing system has been long forgotten within the Disney Parks, it still can be seen in action today, just in a different form. And here’s where it gets controversial.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to some criticism and frustration, leaving some Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time. At Disneyland, the cost is slightly higher at $20.00 per hour.

The Disney Genie system (is supposed to) allow Guests to have their entire day planned, letting them enjoy the Park and not think about reservations. This has been quite the contrary, however, with some Guests feeling confused and frustrated by the service.

In the past we have seen many Guests complain about how the current system is working, often leaving Guests stuck in huge lines that they just paid nearly $20 to sit in.

A post was shared on social media recently capturing this problem yet again at the Disneyland Resort. Check it out below:

matterhorns “lightning lane”

As you can see, after paying a premium price to “skip” the stand-by line, Guests found themselves in a horde of other Guests doing the same. This sometimes occurs when the ride breakdown, halting all lines which creates a huge backup. However, after paying for this service, it is still disappointing to be met with a line that looks longer than the free one.

How do you feel about Disney Genie?