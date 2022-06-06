Disney’s Quality Declines, Swaps Fresh Food With Canned Says Guests

As times keep changing, Guests are noticing more and more changes at the Disneyland Resort when it comes to food.

Guests are also excitedly anticipating the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at the Resort. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. One of the biggest ways Guests can relax and enjoy themselves is with all of the delicious food options in the Park as well.

Unfortunately, issues have been popping up regarding food and today is no different.

In a post shared on Twitter, one Guest highlighted the change in a specific dish, noting that the quality has declined “without a doubt”. See the post below shared by Totally Tyler (@AttractFaction):

Lobster nachos 8 years ago vs now. Pay attention to the lobster meat. Now it’s clearly canned and I would guess has crab meat mixed in. Quality has declined without a doubt.

Disneyland is not the only place we have seen complaints of food quality declining, with Walt Disney World also having its own problem with lobster dishes. Whether these issues spawned from supply chain shortages or Disney attempting to maintain their increasing profits, we hope the quality will be improved upon very soon as a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland is incredibly expensive already.

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy even indicated that in order to start cutting costs, Disney plans to begin “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants as it “would be good for Guests’ waistlines.”

This comment did not go over well with the Disney Park community obviously and the food has been a point of contention for many over the last two years.

MouseInfor (@MouseInfo) also shared an image of what they looked like a few years ago and the quality is night and day:

Here’s how they looked in 2018

Some of these dishes come from Disneyland’s Lamplight Lounge, a popular eatery at Pixar Pier. Here Guests can “Celebrate the creativity of Pixar animation over gastropub cuisine, signature cocktails and panoramic waterfront views”

Artisanal Cuisine Inspired by Artists Please your palate with ultra-tasty Guest-favorite lobster nachos, tuna poke or the Pastrami-spiced IMPOSSIBLE™ plant-based burger. The Crab & Potato Cake Benedict, Lamplight Chilaquiles and the juicy Brunch Burger are crowd pleasers too.