Disney Guests Put in Huge Line After Paying Nearly $20 for Special Service

When visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide, there’s one thing you can count on doing, which is waiting in line. Because of the popularity of the Disney Parks, millions of Guests visit each year, meaning you’ll more than likely have to wait in a few lines to ride and experience your favorite attractions.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year and the implementation and release of Genie and Genie+ at Walt Disney World and Disneyland has been rocky, to say the least.

Many Disney World and Disneyland Guests have been left wondering if Disney Genie+ is even worth the price and feeling frustrated.. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines.

We have seen multiple occasions where Guests do not completely approve of this new system which is not a great sign for Disney/’s newest system. Despite this, Disney has been very pleased with how many Guests have been using Genie+ and Lightning Lane, boasting record profits that are directly linked to the new services.

Disney Genie is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the stand-by ques. As stated above, this new system has been met with lots of frustration and criticism from new and long-time Disney Guests and fans.

We have seen complaints time and time again of Guests paying the costly price to be able to skip past the stand-by queues, only to be met with a line that is just as long. One example was shared on Twitter. See the post shared by Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) below:

Something is wrong here pic.twitter.com/l8CXKKLKhZ — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) May 24, 2022

The reactions to this post were not very positive, with many commenting on what they think about Disney Genie and Lightning Lane. said:

Genie+ has pretty much made that ride impossible. We rarely ride it anymore. — jeff (@jrvr1031) May 24, 2022

Eddie Biggins (@EddieBiggins) said:

That’s a slow kinda lightning. — Eddie Biggins (@EddieBiggins) May 24, 2022

While this is not always the case, with Disney’s Lightning Lane service typically providing a faster experience for Guests, this is still disappointing to see, especially considering how pricey this service can get.

Disneyland officially describes Space Mountain as follows:

All Systems Go

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.

